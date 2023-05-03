Data Resiliency Market Winning Strategies for Riding the Wave of Impressive Market Sales Growth

The most recent research study on the global “Data Resiliency Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Data resiliency is becoming increasingly important for organizations as they seek to protect themselves from the vulnerabilities of technology. As data generation continues to increase, and concerns about data security grow, the global data resiliency market is forecasted to grow from USD 11.69 billion in 2018 to USD 27.63 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%.

The BFSI sector is expected to lead the market, with a share of 24% during the forecasted period, owing to the enormous amounts of data that is generated on a regular basis. The growth of the blockchain sector is also creating opportunities for data resiliency vendors in the market.

The cloud segment of the data resiliency market is expected to expand at a higher CAGR than the on-premises segment during the forecast period, owing to its cost-effectiveness. The small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the large enterprises segment during 2018-2023.

North America is expected to dominate the data resiliency market in 2018, with approximately 36.5% of the market share, followed by Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 20.5% during the forecasted period, driven by increased use of data resiliency solutions in various verticals such as retail and consumer goods, healthcare, IT and telecommunications, and BFSI, to protect and backup crucial enterprise data. Rising incidence of cyberattacks is also contributing to increased demand for data resiliency solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

The major companies covered in the data resiliency market include Asigra Inc., CA Technologies, Acronis, Carbonite, Inc., Commvault Systems, Inc., Veritas Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, and Century Link.

The growing need for data protection and backup solutions in the face of increasing data generation and growing concerns about data security are driving the growth of the data resiliency market. The BFSI sector and the cloud deployment segment are expected to lead the market, while North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018, with the Asia-Pacific region showing significant growth potential.

