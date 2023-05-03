Over-the-Air Testing Market The Role of Digital Transformation in Driving Growth 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Over-the-Air Testing Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

OTA (over-the-air) testing is a critical component of the wireless device industry. It is used to assess the safety, performance, and reliability of wireless devices in real-world scenarios, and is required by standards organizations, regulatory bodies, carriers, and merchants. The global OTA testing market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.13% during the 2018-2023 period, resulting in a global revenue of USD 1.77 billion by 2023.

The media and entertainment sector is expected to experience the highest expansion during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 11.4%, owing to the widespread penetration of broadband and telecom devices and the growth of the home automation sector. OTA testing in the automotive and transportation sectors has also seen significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of autonomous and connected cars, along with smart solutions in vehicles.

The OTA testing segment is expected to grow further with the increasing applications of the Internet of Things (IoT). Pre-compliance testing for the rapidly-evolving 5G technology will also play a major role in the growth of OTA testing as a service.

Although North America holds the largest market share, Asia-Pacific shows the strongest growth momentum, followed by North America and Europe. Massive investments in the implementation of IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) communication in the infrastructure sector in Japan, China, India, and South Korea is seen as the major reason for the strong growth in Asia, coupled with the APAC region registering the highest use of telecommunication devices like laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Increased government spending on IoT will drive market growth in North America, whereas in Europe, growth is expected on account of the creation of the Alliance for Internet of Things Innovation (AIOTI) by the European Commission.

The major companies covered in the OTA testing market include Intertek, UL LLC, Anritsu Corporation, Keysight Technologies, Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH& Co KG, RWTV GmbH (CETECOM GmbH), Eurofins Scientific SE, Bureau Veritas SA, Microwave Vision Group, and SGS SA.

