Whole Slide Imaging Market Poised for Record-Breaking Gains in Next Decade 2030

The field of digital pathology is experiencing rapid advancements driven by developments in technology, software, and cloud storage solutions. The emergence of whole slide imaging (WSI) has revolutionized the use of digital imaging in pathology, enabling pathologists to acquire high-resolution digital images representing entire tissue sections from glass slides on a computer monitor. The global WSI market is projected to reach USD 995 Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.95% during 2018-2023.

The WSI market is segmented based on components, applications, and end-users. Based on components, the market is divided into hardware (slide scanners, communication devices, storage devices, and others) and software. Based on applications, the market is fragmented into diagnostics, education, and research purposes. Based on end-users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and hospitals and reference laboratories.

The hardware segment is projected to occupy ~72% of the market by 2023, experiencing a CAGR of 14% through the forecast period of 2018-2023. The software segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 17% through the same period and account for the rest of the market by 2023. Rising demand for high-speed and high-resolution digital images in pathological laboratories, workflow efficiency, patient safety, and diagnostic accuracy are driving the demand for WSI systems.

The research segment held the largest market share of 73% in 2018, with high demand for WSI in drug discoveries and oncology research. The hospitals and reference laboratories segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 51% throughout the forecast period, driven by the FDA approval for the first WSI system for primary diagnosis (Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution [PIPS]).

North America has the largest market share, accounting for approximately 44% of the global market in 2018. The approval from the FDA and support from the Digital Pathology Association (DPA) have boosted the adoption of WSI for various applications in North America.

The report covers prominent companies in the WSI market, including Ventana Medical Systems, Inc. (Roche), Leica Biosystems, Philips Healthcare, Inspirata (GE Healthcare), Olympus Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., 3DHISTECH, Huron Digital Pathology Inc, Omnyx LLC, and Visiopharm A/S.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for each region and/or country, including North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

