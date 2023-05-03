Digital Broadcasting Market Set to Experience Unprecedented Expansion Over Next 7 Years

The most recent research study on the global “Digital Broadcasting Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The global digital broadcasting market is evolving rapidly as viewers shift their preferences towards on-demand content and viewing using multiple devices. This shift is driven by the expansion of the Internet and other digital infrastructure, leading to the growth of online video platforms that are influencing the viewing patterns of consumers around the world. The global digital broadcasting market is expected to reach USD 310.81 Billion by 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.17% from USD 266.96 Billion in 2018.

The digital broadcasting market is classified into three segments based on the subscription model: pay TV, free-to-air TV, and digital radio. In the pay TV category, the DTH segment is expected to occupy ~43% of the market share by 2023, experiencing the highest growth. Broadband penetration and adoption of 3G and 4G technologies are driving the growth of DTH, as viewers are willing to pay for premium content to enjoy advertisement-free entertainment.

The free-to-air TV segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.82% during 2018-2023, with the DTT free-to-air sub-segment generating more revenue than the DTT pay TV sub-segment. The digital radio segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.63% during the same period, with North America contributing the highest revenue. The emergence of new players in the music streaming industry has given a significant boost to the market.

The global digital broadcasting market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for approximately 28% of the global digital broadcasting market, while APAC accounted for a higher market share due to the swift penetration of broadband services. However, the share of the North American digital broadcasting market is declining due to an increase in licensing fees and a shift in viewers preference from television content to mobile content.

Several companies are driving the growth of the digital broadcasting market, including DISH Network and Etisalat (eLifeTV) in the DTH segment, ARRIS International Plc and Sichuan Changhong Network Technologies Co., Ltd. in the DTT segment, Netflix and Hulu in the mobile pay TV segment, and iHeartRadio and Spotify in the digital radio segment.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for each region and/or country, including North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

