Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Experts Forecast Tremendous Upswing for Market in The Coming Decade

The most recent research study on the global “Radiation Dose Monitoring Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The use of ionizing radiation in medical imaging processes has led to an increased risk of cancer among patients, leading to a need for radiation dose monitoring systems worldwide. This demand is rising in line with changing laws in developed nations, which require the recording of dosage along with increasing public pressure from patients and mass media. The global radiation dose monitoring market is anticipated to reach a value of USD 3.76 billion by 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The market can be segmented by device, type, application, and region. The radiation dosimeters dominated the market with a share of nearly 75% in 2017, expected to expand at a higher CAGR compared to area process monitor during the forecasted period. The hardware and software market together accounted for more than 90% of the market share in 2017, while the service market grew at the highest rate during the forecasted period, owing to the need to train consumers and service providers.

The rise in radiology procedures and government initiatives towards radiation dose measurement have enabled the radiography market to have the highest market share of nearly 55% in 2017, expected to have the highest growth rate in the given forecast period. The tomography market is expected to follow the radiography market in terms of growth rate.

North America led the market with a share of nearly 45% in 2017, attributed to the presence of a large number of healthcare facilities, nuclear power plants, and global players in this region. However, with a rising patient population base and growing initiatives towards establishing nuclear power plants, the Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets are expected to witness the highest growth rate compared to developed nations in the coming five years.

Several companies are making significant contributions to the radiation dose monitoring market, including GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Landauer, Sectra, Mirion Technologies Inc., Fuji Electric, Ludlum, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Medic Vision Imaging Solutions Ltd., and Novarad Corporation.

It also discusses market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for various regions and/or countries.

North America’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are covered in the report, along with Latin America’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook. The report also covers Europe’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook for countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are covered as well, along with the Middle East and Africa’s market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook for countries such as Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The demand for radiation dose monitoring is rising globally due to changing laws in developed nations and increasing public pressure from patients and mass media. The market can be segmented by device, type, application, and region, with radiation dosimeters dominating the market and the radiography market having the highest market share. North America is currently leading the market, but the Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets are expected to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years.

What are the goals of the report?

⮞The predicted market size for the Market Industry at the conclusion of the forecast period is shown in this market report.

⮞The paper also analyses market sizes in the past and present.

⮞The charts show the year-over-year growth (percent) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given projected period based on a variety of metrics.

⮞The research contains a market overview, geographical breadth, segmentation, and financial performance of main competitors.

⮞The research evaluates the current situation of the industry in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as future growth opportunities.

⮞The study examines the future period’s growth rate, market size, and market worth.

Following Key Questions Covered in the Report Are:

● Comprehensive Evaluation of market carries customers and associations make out systems?

● Impressive Growth factors that are promising importance and constraints in the market?

● What is the current market revenue? What is the extended revenue for 2023-2027?

● What are the driving, restraining, trends, and obstacles, which will influence the estimating and development of Market?

● SWOT analysis of each critical Market key players specified along with their association details.

● What is market growth energy or accelerating market passes the projected forecast?

● Which countries will value the most astonishing share of the complete Fill Light industry in future?

● What Application/end-client categorization or Product Comprise may see incremental advancement expectation?

● What is the size of industry of dynamic countries like (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, The Middle East and Africa) and so on?

● What major driving factors and imperatives are holding the market consistently?