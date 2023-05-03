Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Apple Maps redesign heading to Taiwan in June

Customers can enjoy more seamless, user-friendly experience using Apple Maps

By Juraj Tomek, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/03 11:38
Apple Maps redesign heading to Taiwan in June

(Apple Image of Taipei, Justin O'Beirne)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Apple Maps is set to launch a revamped version in Taiwan this June, following public testing, according to an Apple Maps blogger Justin O'Beirne.

The update aims to significantly improve user experience by offering more detailed and accurate mapping data, enhanced navigation, and turn-by-turn walking directions with augmented reality. Apple Maps' major redesign will offer faster and more accurate navigation, and a more comprehensive view of roads, buildings, parks, airports, malls, and includes 3D representation of buildings.

The redesign, first introduced in Northern California in 2018, has been gradually rolled out in several countries, including the U.S. and various European nations.

As Apple continues to compete with Google Maps, they have introduced Apple Business Connect, a complimentary tool enabling businesses to tailor their information cards to Apple Maps.

Apple Business Connect allows users to access special offers and make direct reservations, while helping businesses enhance their presence by displaying photos, promotions, and vital details like opening hours, thereby enriching the user experience on Apple Maps. The showcase feature allows businesses to spotlight limited-time offers and promotions while also providing an API for third-party services that manage online presence for larger corporations.
Apple Maps
Apple
Taiwan
Technology
Business
Google Maps
navigation

RELATED ARTICLES

Philippines will not be military 'staging post' in Taiwan Strait: President Marcos
Philippines will not be military 'staging post' in Taiwan Strait: President Marcos
2023/05/02 18:34
China's April intrusions into Taiwan's ADIZ up by 112% from March
China's April intrusions into Taiwan's ADIZ up by 112% from March
2023/05/02 17:55
Taiwan business delegation eyes deeper cooperation with Somaliland
Taiwan business delegation eyes deeper cooperation with Somaliland
2023/05/02 16:46
Paraguay president-elect pledges deeper ties with Taiwan
Paraguay president-elect pledges deeper ties with Taiwan
2023/05/02 15:31
China activates conscription law to prep for potential war with Taiwan
China activates conscription law to prep for potential war with Taiwan
2023/05/02 15:00