Apple Maps redesign heading to Taiwan in June

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Apple Maps is set to launch a revamped version in Taiwan this June, following public testing, according to an Apple Maps blogger Justin O'Beirne.

The update aims to significantly improve user experience by offering more detailed and accurate mapping data, enhanced navigation, and turn-by-turn walking directions with augmented reality. Apple Maps' major redesign will offer faster and more accurate navigation, and a more comprehensive view of roads, buildings, parks, airports, malls, and includes 3D representation of buildings.

The redesign, first introduced in Northern California in 2018, has been gradually rolled out in several countries, including the U.S. and various European nations.

As Apple continues to compete with Google Maps, they have introduced Apple Business Connect, a complimentary tool enabling businesses to tailor their information cards to Apple Maps.

Apple Business Connect allows users to access special offers and make direct reservations, while helping businesses enhance their presence by displaying photos, promotions, and vital details like opening hours, thereby enriching the user experience on Apple Maps. The showcase feature allows businesses to spotlight limited-time offers and promotions while also providing an API for third-party services that manage online presence for larger corporations.