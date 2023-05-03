Fulham defender Tim Ream set for surgery on broken arm

LONDON (AP) — Fulham defender Tim Ream is scheduled to have surgery on his fractured right arm on Wednesday, the Premier League club said.

The United States international slipped and landed awkwardly in the first half of Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Manager Marco Silva had already confirmed that the 35-year-old Ream would miss the remainder of the season.

“He is expected to be fit for when the squad returns for pre-season,” Fulham said in a statement on Tuesday.

The club also confirmed that Andreas Pereira was set for surgery on his broken ankle. The midfielder was carried off on a stretcher following a collision with Manuel Akanji in the second half on Sunday.

___

