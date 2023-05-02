Alexa
The Rogues' gallery of German politics

By Deutsche Welle
2023/05/02 13:02
Boris Palmer has announced he'll be taking some time off his job as the mayor of Tübingen, southern Germany, and leaving the Green Party, after gettin...

Germany is not immune to the temptations of firebrand populism – even among its most centrist political parties. Here's the DW gallery of political rogues that have caused their party leaders the biggest headaches.