The Rogues' gallery of German politics

Boris Palmer has announced he'll be taking some time off his job as the mayor of Tübingen, southern Germany, and leaving the Green Party, after gettin... Boris Palmer has announced he'll be taking some time off his job as the mayor of Tübingen, southern Germany, and leaving the Green Party, after getting into a bizarre altercation with protesters over his public use of the N-word. Often obsessively railing against what he calls "cancel culture," Palmer's voluntary exit from the party will have relieved its leaders who had been trying to oust him.