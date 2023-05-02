New York Giants pick up 5th year option on LT Andrew Thomas

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants picked up the fifth-year option on standout left tackle Andrew Thomas, the team announced Tuesday.

It'll keep the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft under contract through the 2024 season. He will earn $14.18 million in the option year.

Expect general manager Joe Schoen to sign Thomas to a long-term contract long before that.

Thomas has started 43 of 44 games over the past three seasons and is easily the Giants' top lineman. The only game the Georgia product missed this past season was the regular-season finale in which coach Brian Daboll rested many of his starters with the team's first playoff berth since 2016 locked up.

New York posted a 9-7-1 record this past season and beat Minnesota in a wild-card game before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the conference semifinal.

The Giants have bookend tackles, having drafted Evan Neal with the seventh pick overall in the 2022 draft.

