BingX Presents $SUI Token Listing Event for early investors





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 May 2023 - BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange with over 5 million users in over 100 countries and regions, is excited to support the launch of Layer 1 project , SUI Mainnet. SUI is a decentralized proof-of-stake blockchain with high scalability and throughput, making it ideal for application development. BingX believes that SUI network innovative approach to parallel processing and optimized single-write objects can revolutionize the digital asset ecosystem.

To celebrate the launch, BingX will be hosting a series of events from May 3, with prizes totaling up to $100,000. New and existing users who sign up can enjoy SUI spot trading pairs (spot grid and unlimited grid) with zero handling fees for 7 days. New users registered during the event can receive up to 5125USDT. In addition, there will be SUI airdrops and a spin and win contest for a chance to win $30,000 SUI.









In addition to the launch events, BingX is offering several perks to its users who trade SUI. Users can enjoy zero handling fees for SUI/USDT trading pairs for a limited time, as well as receive rewards up to $50 in SUI when they deposit SUI into their BingX account. Spot traders can also get up to $100 in SUI, while future traders can participate in BingX's lucky draw for a chance to win more SUI, an iPhone 14, and other prizes. Get updates from BingX SUI airdrop event page.

"We are delighted to support the launch of SUI Mainnet." said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director of BingX. "We share the vision of revolutionising the digital asset ecosystem, creating a safer, more accessible world of digital currencies with the potential to disrupt the traditional financial system. BingX is always looking to partner and introduce more quality projects to benefit our users and change the crypto landscape."

