Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy urges more effective air defense

Following the latest Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a strengthening of his country's air defense.

"We are working with our partners as actively as possible to make the protection of our skies even more reliable," Zelenskyy said on Monday in his nightly video address.

"Last night alone, from midnight to seven in the morning, we managed to shoot down 15 Russian missiles," Zelenskyy said. "But unfortunately not all of them".

Zelenskyy's statements come after a series of Russian attacks with cruise missiles and rockets hit several parts of Ukraine on Sunday night.

The Ukrainian leader said there would be retaliation in response to the attacks. "For every such attack, the Russian invaders will receive our response," he said.

Here are some of the other headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, May 2:

Moscow trying to provoke early Ukraine offensive, Ukrainian official says

Moscow has changed its tactic in the war with Ukraine and has begun to deliberately target residential areas with missile strikes, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said.

"There's no doubt that they are conducting direct attacks on civil residential houses or locations with many houses belonging to the civilian population," he said.

During the colder winter months, Russia had predominately targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure. According to Podolyak, one aim of the change in tactics was to try and provoke a rushed counteroffensive. The adviser also said the latest missile strikes were intended to test whether Ukraine was able to protect its own air space.

Ukraine has been planning its spring counteroffensive to retake Russian-occupied territories for months but has not disclosed any details.

Shoigu says weapons production key to success in Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia was inflicting heavy blows to Ukraine across the entire frontline, but that the supply of weapons was crucial to ensuring success in the war that Moscow continues to refer to as its "special military operation."

Shoigu said Moscow had taken steps to boost its arms production to support the war, as he said Russian forces' success on the battlefield would "largely depend on the timely replenishment of weapons" and other military equipment.

"The country's leadership has set defense enterprises the task of increasing the pace and volume of production in a short time," Shoigu said. He also added the army had all the ammunition it needed for use on the battlefield this year but called on a major rocket producer to urgently double its output of high-precision missiles.

Russia may use civilians, journalists to spy on Denmark — Danish intelligence

Denmark's intelligence service expects Russia to recruit civilians and use journalists and business people to spy on the country as an alternative to Russian diplomats who were expelled last year on suspicion of espionage.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has intensified Moscow's need for intelligence gathering in NATO countries, the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) said in a report. However, when Denmark expelled 15 Russian diplomats in April last year, it crippled Russia's capacity to spy on Danish soil.

PET, therefore, expects Russia to try to use other ways of spying in Denmark, such as "stationing intelligence officers in Denmark outside the diplomatic representations, for example as journalists or business people." Other methods would include different forms of electronic intelligence gathering and cyber espionage, PET added.

Russian defense industry is still failing to meet wartime demands — UK

Russia does not have enough ammunition to make decisive progress in offensives in Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry said in its latest intelligence update. Moscow continues to give the highest priority to mobilizing its defense industry, but it is still failing to meet wartime demands, it said.

According to the UK update, Russia's political leaders persist in demanding success on the battlefield, while logistics professionals are stuck in the middle.

As an example, the British ministry cited the recent dismissal of Russian Deputy Defense Minister Mikhail Mizintsev, who was responsible for the material and technical supplies of the army for eight months.

The shortage of ammunition is also leading to internal disputes, especially between the army and the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the update added.

Ukrainian forces shell village in Russia's Bryansk region — governor

Ukrainian forces shelled a village in the Russian Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, the local governor said in a social media post.

"In the morning, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the village of Kurkovichi in the Starodubsky municipal district," Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel.

"There were no casualties. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in one of the households. All emergency services are on site," he added.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine. The military, however, reports daily on activities and troop movements in battlefield areas.

Ukraine's NATO hopes are in jeopardy — reports

Ukraine's hopes for a more concrete prospect of joining NATO are in danger of being dashed for the time being.

According to information from the German dpa agency, NATO members such as the United States and Germany have recently made it clear behind closed doors that they do not want to make any commitments for the time being that go substantially beyond a vague NATO declaration from 2008.

This declaration stated that Ukraine and Georgia should join NATO, but it did not give a specific timeline for membership.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently called on NATO to clear the way for his country to join the military alliance at its next summit in July.

More DW coverage on Russia's war in Ukraine

The work of the German War Graves Commission has continued in the midst of the ongoing war in Ukraine, recalling the horrors of World War II in that country. Ukrainian soldiers have helped report new findings.

Ukraine is preparing for what could be a decisive counteroffensive to liberate territories occupied by Russia. The longer Kyiv waits, the better its chances seem to get. DW takes a look at the goals, opportunities and risks of Ukraine's long-planned counterattack.

dh/sms (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)