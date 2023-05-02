Philippines meets with US but does not want to be pulled into Taiwan conflict

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea amid shared concerns over China in an official meeting on Monday (Mar 1).

The meeting in Washington marks the first U.S. visit by a Philippine president in 10 years. The two countries recommitted to their 70-year-old security alliance in what appears to be a positive shift in international relations.

President Biden said the U.S. is “ironclad” in its commitment to the defense of the Philippines, including in the South China Sea. In a joint statement, the two leaders also stressed "the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as an indispensable element of global security and prosperity.”

The meeting is part of America’s broader goal to strengthen relations with its Asian allies to counter China’s growing influence, according to the U.S. Institute of Peace. Due to its strategic position south of Taiwan and next to the South China Sea, the Philippines is viewed by Washington as essential in any military contingency in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Philippines, on the other hand, sees the value of leveraging U.S. support amid its ongoing territorial dispute with China in the South China Sea. On April 29, the U.S. State Department directly called out “PRC harassment and intimidation of Philippine vessels,” warning that any armed attack in the South China Sea would invoke “U.S. mutual defense commitments” under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty.

However, when it comes to Taiwan, President Marcos certainly does not want to get caught in the middle of a U.S.-China conflict. Philippines National Security Council Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said that “the Philippines has no intention of interfering in the Taiwan issue,” adding that recent military agreements with the U.S. were not designed for offensive action, per the Philippine News Agency.

Despite territorial disputes, Marcos has sought friendly relations with China. On route to Washington, Marcos told reporters he would not allow the Philippines to become a "staging post" for military action in the Taiwan Strait. He also said China agreed to discuss fishing rights with the Philippines in the South China Sea.