BlueOnion announces the Appointment of Dr. Agnes K Y Tai as Chief EC.ESG Investment Strategist

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 2 May 2023 - BlueOnion announced today the appointment of Dr. Agnes K Y Tai as Chief EC.ESG Investment Strategist of the Group, effective May 1, 2023.



Agnes brings 43 years of experience in sustainability, governance, strategy, and risk oversight with board training across five continents. Before joining BlueOnion, Agnes was Managing Director and Head of Sustainability Investment and Advisory of Arta Asset Management.



In this new role, Agnes leads the Investment Strategy Service that employs BlueOnion's financial, economic, climate, and ESG performance modeling for funds, portfolios, and the listed constituents. She leads the team to empower BlueOnion institutional clients on their responsible investing strategy while aligning their products' sustainability goals. Agnes formulates bespoke climate-and ESG-themed portfolio construction and monitoring for meeting local and international frameworks' requirements and supporting clients in effectively adopting Climate and ESG integration.



"I cannot express my excitement enough of Agnes joining BlueOnion for this important role to bridge the critical gap currently frustrating most asset and wealth managers. Her wealth of experience and wisdom in both financial and sustainability materiality will enhance the intelligence and expedite the growth of BlueOnion in meeting the rapidly rising market appetite for sustainability and help scale BlueOnion's business to new heights", says Pau.



Agnes continues to be a Steering Committee member of the Climate Governance Initiative Hong Kong Chapter, an Expert Review Panel member for the MTR Corporation sustainability reports since 2014, an Advisory Board member of Asia Climate Forum, a Council member and training committee Deputy Chair of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors and faculty of Competent Boards. She has a Ph.D. from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, an MBA from the University of Chicago - Booth School of Business, and a B.Sc. from Roosevelt University in the USA. She is a Stanford University Senior Executive Leadership Program and a 2011 Stanford Directors' College graduate. She is an author and frequent speaker.



About BlueOnion

BlueOnion is an intelligent sustainability platform that empowers genuine, responsible investing with a mission to solve the world's greenwashing problem. BlueOnion's suite of products is designed to identify ESG risks and promote investment returns performance with intuitive visualization across 300k mutual funds and ETFs and 42k global companies. Intelligent data analytics and interactivity have created the most efficient and helpful saving costs for asset owners, asset managers, banks, and corporates while boosting productivity.



