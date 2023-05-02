US military more likely than Chinese to shift dial on Taiwan independence

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New research shows U.S. military presence around Taiwan is more effective than China's in influencing the Taiwanese' changing level of support for formal independence, and their perceived likelihood of a Chinese invasion.

Research co-author Wu Wen-chin (吳文欽) told Taiwan News that if Taiwanese see greater U.S. military presence around Taiwan, their perception that they will receive support in the event of a Chinese attack increases. Wu, a political science researcher at Academia Sinica, said the study shows Taiwanese are accustomed to the military threat from China, but remain responsive to U.S. actions around Taiwan, adjusting their support for Taiwan independence accordingly.

The study found that U.S. military assistance may encourage Taiwan to pursue formal independence and provoke a Chinese attack, though it said that does not mean the US should abandon its strategic ambiguity policy towards Taiwan, as it may also be an effective tool for maintaining stability across the Taiwan Strait. “This is because by adjusting the level of ambiguity, particularly with regard to military assistance, Washington can discourage Taiwan from taking any reckless action,” the study concluded.

However, “this does not mean our result would be supportive of evidence of strategic ambiguity,” Wu said. He stressed that it is possible increased perceptions of U.S. support created by a greater U.S. military presence around Taiwan may shape political attitudes, but it’s unclear if this is evidence of strategic ambiguity working.



A map shows U.S. and Chinese military aircraft flying through Taiwan's ADIZ. Surveys conducted for Wu's research showed respondents similar maps, and then asked about their perception of the threat from China, and the possibility of U.S. military support for Taiwan in the event of an invasion. (Cambridge University Press, Wen‐Chin Wu et al. image)

“Strategic ambiguity aside, I think our result says that U.S. military presence in the Taiwan Strait will have some impact on the Taiwanese perception of the U.S.’ strategic consideration,” Wu said.

The study found that while Taiwanese may be attentive to changes in U.S. military support for Taiwan, they may be increasingly apathetic towards Chinese military exercises in the area. The study noted that the Taiwanese respondents’ baseline perception of the likelihood of attack was already relatively high, so it is unsurprising there was little effect when they were presented with scenarios of increased Chinese military presence.

In terms of Taiwan’s domestic politics, Wu said there are parallels between the results and the way political parties in Taiwan differentiate themselves. He said Taiwan’s domestic political dividing line used to be “Chinese” versus “Taiwanese” identity, but that has changed. “Somehow it overlaps, but it’s different from 20 years ago… now most people will say they are Taiwanese, so the question has become, ‘how should we get along with China?’ and that’s the political cleavage now,” Wu said.

“According to the election calendar, you need to mobilise your people," Wu said, "and you need to try to differentiate yourself from other parties, so I think that’s why they will emphasize this, the most significant political cleavage.”



Satellite imagery shows the path a Chinese drone took around Taiwan in late April, the first Chinese military aircraft to circle the island in recent years. (Taiwan Ministry of Defense and Google Earth composite image)

The way Taiwanese describe their national identity and the perceived likelihood of a Chinese invasion may be intertwined. Speaking to Taiwan News in March, Assistant Professor at Soochow University’s Department of Political Science, Fang-Yu Chen (陳方隅), echoed Wu's comments and said major political parties’ stance on cross-strait issues (i.e. Taiwan’s relationship with China) is the only area where they can show a meaningful difference in policy.

Chen and co-authors released a study linking the DPP and KMT's differing positions on cross-strait issues to the number of Taiwanese identifying as “Taiwanese” or “Chinese and Taiwanese." The study linked the performance of the pro-independence DPP to an increased number of those identifying solely as Taiwanese, and the performance of the unification leaning KMT to increased numbers indentifying as both Chinese and Taiwanese.

Wu said it is important to research these different aspects. Colleagues are now studying the views of U.S. citizens on protecting Taiwan, and how Taiwanese react to statements from top level U.S. officials, in addition to U.S. and Chinese military presence in the region, he said.

"Now, different scholars and different teams are trying to answer those questions from different perspectives, as they are all intertwined."