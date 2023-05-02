Taiwan Supreme Court sentences double murderer to life following 5 death sentences

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man convicted for the 2015 murder of two people in a parking lot in Taipei City’s Ximending area saw the Supreme Court hand him a sentence of life in prison Tuesday (May 2) following five consecutive death sentences.

Chen Fu-hsiang (陳福祥) was found guilty of shooting the two men in broad daylight at the Emei parking structure on Jan. 13, 2015, following a dispute about the profits from drug deals.

Five court sessions resulted in death sentences, as the judges said the murders were brutal, while Chen had already spent 10 years in detention previously, showing that there was no hope for him to come out of prison a changed man.

However, the Supreme Court followed the arguments of Chen’s attorney that the murders had not been premeditated, and that he had not randomly killed innocent people. No more appeals were possible following Tuesday’s verdict, while Chen could be released after 25 years in prison, UDN reported.