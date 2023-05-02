Taiwan's Whimsy Works Gallery hosts 《ANIMADELIC 2.0》

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Street art duo, Gravityfree, is composed of Djow (Toshio Ono) and 8g (Eiji Miyata) who collectively produce mind-melding visual murals which mix animism (ANIMA), and psychadelia (DELIC) into highly original works that challenge our concept of time and reality.

Their latest exhibition《ANIMADELIC 2.0》is on exhibit at Taipei’s Whimsy Works Gallery until Sunday (May 7). The final weekend of the show includes a screen printing activity allowing the audience to take home a print on their favorite t-shirt or tote bag.



Large silk-screen available from Gravityfree. (Whimsy Works Gallery Facebook photo)

Those interested are urged to pre-register for a time slot, and a usage fee of NT$600 (US$9) for use of a small silk screen, or NT$1,000 (US$32) for a large silk screen, with a total of two prints allowed for each silk screen. Blank t-shirts are also available for sale, though the gallery encourages people to bring their own.

Gravityfree is best known for their live painting sessions, which have occurred in well-known Japanese live houses and international music festivals ranging from Bonaroo to Fuji Rock. At each event, a large mural is stretched out and meticulously planned, with the execution of paint spontaneously drawing on the energy of the audience.



DIY silk-screen available from Gravityfree. (Whimsy Works Gallery Facebook photo)

According to materials associated with the exhibition, Gravityfree draws inspiration from the unseen, visualizing impulses and feelings that are fleeting and not confined by form.

As the group's name implies, Gravityfree tries to visualize the fundamental instincts of humans, and give form to invisible feelings freed from the shackles of common experience.

Since 2002, Gravityfree has undertaken live painting, seeking to tap into the energy of nearby musical performances, dance, pantomine, and other forms of art.

Both artists in Gravityfree share a background in street art, manga, subculture, and music. Furthermore, they have a strong desire to explore different ethnographies, which infuses their work like the color schemes and symbolism of the renowned Mexican muralist Diego Rivera.

Similar to Rivera, Gravityfree's painting style dignifies the most vulnerable members of society, such as impoverished groups, rural residents, and endangered animal species. The duo's work also captures the passage of time, or a spirit of time that is momentarily preserved in artwork.

Live painting done by Gravityfree at Fuji Rock. (Gravityfree Facebook photo)

Each Gravityfree work can be defined by three central components, such as a resonating world view, originality, and communication with the audience.

Each artwork is also a story, taking the viewer on a journey that is timeless and cosmic, enabling everyone to commune with what is perceived as a central life force.