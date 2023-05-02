Asia-Pacific Self-driving Car Market Analysis: Emerging Trends and Export/Import Projections up to 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Asia-Pacific Self-driving Car Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The report provides an overview of the Asia-Pacific self-driving car market and its growth potential. It explains how self-driving cars use a combination of technologies such as cameras, radars, sensors, GPS systems, and artificial intelligence (AI) to travel between destinations without the need for human drivers. The report highlights that self-driving cars are expected to reduce car crashes by 90%, and the Asia-Pacific self-driving car market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 58.7% leading to global revenue of USD 44.69 Billion by 2024.

The report further segments the Asia-Pacific self-driving market based on applications, automation, and technological components. The segment applications are also categorized into personal use and commercial use. Initially, self-driving cars will be owned personally, but many auto-manufacturers, automotive technology providers, and ride-sharing providers are working to offer self-driving taxi services. Semi-autonomous cars are dominating the automation segment, but car manufacturers aim to introduce fully autonomous cars by 2020.

The report also provides historical, current, and forecasted market size data for the Asia-Pacific self-driving car market and its various segments. It analyzes the market potential, drivers, latest market trends, opportunities and challenges, self-driving cars market threats and risks, and identifies major competitors, market dynamics, and responds accordingly. The report also offers stakeholder and technology analysis, profiles of relevant companies and start-up profiles.

The key growth factors highlighted in the report include the safety concerns in the region, where approximately 645,000 road accidents take place every year, and 90% of these accidents are due to human error. Self-driving or autonomous cars will act as a driving factor to minimize accidents and improve vehicle safety. Autonomous cars have gained enough hype in Asia-Pacific, and large tech companies like Alibaba, Baidu, Didi Chuxing, and Softbank are investing in self-driving cars in the hope to capitalize shortly.

The report also identifies key players in the Asia-Pacific self-driving market, including Apple, Microsoft, Toyota, Volvo, and General Motors.

The report offers insightful analysis of the entire Asia-Pacific self-driving car market, including its growth potential, drivers, challenges, and opportunities, and is intended to help businesses devise market-entry strategies and respond to market dynamics.

