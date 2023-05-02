Surgical Hat Market Growth Factors, Demand and Trends | Halyard Health Medicom, Hartmann Group, Molnlycke Health Care Us

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Surgical Hat market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The worldwide Surgical Hat market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.

The global surgical hat market revenue was around US$ 5,33,510 thousand in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 7,19,120 thousand by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Surgical hats, often known as skull caps or scrub caps, are specially designed headgear worn in operating rooms or environments similar to these by surgeons and the supporting medical staff. Like scrub medical suits and gloves, scrub caps help keep the operating room sterile and the surgical surfaces clean and free of infection. Additionally, these caps can be used by anyone who wears scrubs, including professionals in the medical and dental fields.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The need for worker safety and health is expected to drive the growth of the surgical hat market.

The frequency of chronic diseases among individuals is rising, and people are becoming more concerned about personal hygiene, which is projected to fuel the expansion of the surgical hat market.

Lack of knowledge regarding surgical apparel, such as drapes, headgear, gowns, gloves, and others, in hospitals in middle- and low-income nations may hamper the growth of the market.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the surgical hat market. The rising need for surgical headwear in healthcare settings to fight COVID-19 infection is what is causing the market to grow. The demand from end-use sectors, including appliances, healthcare, packaging, and other industries, directly correlates with the sales of surgical hats. However, import-export limitations, restricted borders, and supply chain disruptions caused a pandemic.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the largest market share in the surgical hat market and is expected to grow significantly in the future. The surgical hats market may eventually increase faster than expected over the projected period because of the rising need for surgical clothes. Additionally, it is anticipated that the prominence of companies like Cardinal Health, and 3M, as well as their innovative product developments, will favorably influence the demand for surgical hats throughout the projection period.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global surgical hat market are:

Halyard Health Medicom

Hartmann Group

Molnlycke Health Care Us

Hartmann

Zarys International Group

GRI-Alleset

KimKaps

Medline Industries

Cardinal Health Inc.

Henry Schein Owens & Minor Inc

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global surgical hat market segmentation focuses on Application, Distribution Channel, Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics

Others

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Segmentation based on Type

Non-woven

Cotton

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

