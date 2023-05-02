Sleeping Bag Market Witness Huge Growth ,Demand and Share and Forecast 2031

SLEEPING BAG MARKET BY TYPE (MUMMY SLEEPING BAG, RECTANGULAR SLEEPING BAG, OTHERS), BY MATERIAL (DOWN FILL, SYNTHETIC FILL), BY PRICE POINT (LOW, MID, LUXURY), BY SALES CHANNEL (SUPERMARKETS AND HYPERMARKETS, SPECIALTY STORES, E COMMERCE, OTHERS): GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST-

The global sleeping bag market revenue was around US$ 1.45 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.52 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

A sleeping bag is a thin, insulated blanket that can be zipped into a tube shape using a zipper or other similar mechanism. When someone is sleeping outside, such as when trekking, camping, hill walking, or climbing, it functions as portable, lightweight bedding. With its synthetic or down insulation, it serves the primary purpose of providing thermal insulation and warmth.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rise in consumer purchasing power and consumer investment in leisure activities drives the growth of the sleeping bag market.

Demand for sleeping bags is increased by an increase in field trips and camping sites and outdoor activities. Thus, these factors fuel the market growth.

An increase in the popularity of sleeping bags can be attributed to their portability, comfort, and compactness whether traveling or trekking. Thus, the introduction of new items with improved versions is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.

The availability of substitute products, such as tents for camping may impede the expansion of the sleeping bags market.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak had a significant impact on the global sleeping bag market, which then had an impact on the travel and safety apparel industries. During the lockdown, only necessities including food, medicine, hospitalization, and all other critical goods and services, were permitted to run. As a result, sales of all types of sleeping bags have decreased since the closure of the major sleeping bag industries. However, the majority of developed countries? accelerated vaccination campaigns, revenge travel and shopping, and government initiatives to revive the economy are the main factors anticipated to boost the global sleeping bag market.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the sleeping bag market with the largest market share. The expansion of the regional market will be impacted by the rise in leisure and outdoor activities, the rising import rate for raw materials, and the rise in the frequency of camping trips. The rapidly growing sports and fitness verticals have created space for a significant number of investments in addition to the market expansion for physical activity. The region’s expanding digital commerce sector will also contribute to the development of a favorable environment for product advancement.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global sleeping bag market are:

AMG Group Ltd

Coleman Company Inc

Columbia Sportswear Company

Exxel Outdoors

Gelert limited

Jack Wolfskin

Johnson Outdoors Inc

Kefi Outdoors

Kelty

NEMO Equipment

Oase Outdoors

RECREATIONAL EQUIPMENT

Snugpak

TETON Sports

The North Face

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global sleeping bag market segmentation focuses on Type, Material, Price Point, Sales Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Mummy Sleeping Bag

Rectangular Sleeping Bag

Others

Segmentation based on Material

Down Fill

Synthetic Fill

o Sub-type

? Polarguard

? Thermolite

? Others

Segmentation based on Price Point

Low

Mid

Luxury

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Specialty stores

E commerce

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

