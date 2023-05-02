Sleeping Bag Market Witness Huge Growth ,Demand and Share and Forecast 2031

SLEEPING BAG MARKET BY TYPE (MUMMY SLEEPING BAG, RECTANGULAR SLEEPING BAG, OTHERS), BY MATERIAL (DOWN FILL, SYNTHETIC FILL), BY PRICE POINT (LOW, MID, LUXURY), BY SALES CHANNEL (SUPERMARKETS AND HYPERMARKETS, SPECIALTY STORES, E COMMERCE, OTHERS): GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST-
The global sleeping bag market revenue was around US$ 1.45 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.52 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17352
A sleeping bag is a thin, insulated blanket that can be zipped into a tube shape using a zipper or other similar mechanism. When someone is sleeping outside, such as when trekking, camping, hill walking, or climbing, it functions as portable, lightweight bedding. With its synthetic or down insulation, it serves the primary purpose of providing thermal insulation and warmth.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The rise in consumer purchasing power and consumer investment in leisure activities drives the growth of the sleeping bag market.
Demand for sleeping bags is increased by an increase in field trips and camping sites and outdoor activities. Thus, these factors fuel the market growth.
An increase in the popularity of sleeping bags can be attributed to their portability, comfort, and compactness whether traveling or trekking. Thus, the introduction of new items with improved versions is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.
The availability of substitute products, such as tents for camping may impede the expansion of the sleeping bags market.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak had a significant impact on the global sleeping bag market, which then had an impact on the travel and safety apparel industries. During the lockdown, only necessities including food, medicine, hospitalization, and all other critical goods and services, were permitted to run. As a result, sales of all types of sleeping bags have decreased since the closure of the major sleeping bag industries. However, the majority of developed countries? accelerated vaccination campaigns, revenge travel and shopping, and government initiatives to revive the economy are the main factors anticipated to boost the global sleeping bag market.
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17352
Regional Insights
North America dominated the sleeping bag market with the largest market share. The expansion of the regional market will be impacted by the rise in leisure and outdoor activities, the rising import rate for raw materials, and the rise in the frequency of camping trips. The rapidly growing sports and fitness verticals have created space for a significant number of investments in addition to the market expansion for physical activity. The region’s expanding digital commerce sector will also contribute to the development of a favorable environment for product advancement.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global sleeping bag market are:
AMG Group Ltd
Coleman Company Inc
Columbia Sportswear Company
Exxel Outdoors
Gelert limited
Jack Wolfskin
Johnson Outdoors Inc
Kefi Outdoors
Kelty
NEMO Equipment
Oase Outdoors
RECREATIONAL EQUIPMENT
Snugpak
TETON Sports
The North Face
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global sleeping bag market segmentation focuses on Type, Material, Price Point, Sales Channel, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Mummy Sleeping Bag
Rectangular Sleeping Bag
Others
Segmentation based on Material
Down Fill
Synthetic Fill
o Sub-type
? Polarguard
? Thermolite
? Others
Segmentation based on Price Point
Low
Mid
Luxury
Segmentation based on Sales Channel
Supermarkets and hypermarkets
Specialty stores
E commerce
Others
Enquire before purchasing this report–https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17352
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the global market report are:
— How does a global company acquire markets?
— What are its core strategies and policies?
— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?
— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?
— What are the leading competitors in the global market?
— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17352
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/