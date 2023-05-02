Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Rising Trends, Growing Demand And Business Outlook 2031

ALUMINUM CURTAIN WALL MARKET BY TYPE (STICK BUILT, SEMI UNITIZED, UNITIZED), BY INSTALLATION (NEW CONSTRUCTION, REFURBISHMENT), BY END USER INDUSTRY (RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL): GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2023-2031

The global aluminum curtain wall market revenue was around US$ 35.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 73.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

A curtain wall is a lightweight, non-structural building wall used to cover buildings, improve their aesthetics, and increase their energy efficiency. A glass, metal, or thin stone panel that is transparent, translucent, or opaque makes up an aluminum curtain wall’s aluminum frame. The aluminum curtain wall adds visual interest to the building in addition to a host of practical advantages. It shields the building from wind and rain more effectively than a stone wall. Additionally, aluminum curtain walls are very simple and affordable to maintain, making them perfect for areas with a lot of rainfall. The primary benefit of an aluminum curtain wall is that it allows for outside light if glass is employed.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Aluminum curtain walls are lightweight, simple to make, and corrosion-resistant. Thus, these factors drive market growth.

Rapid urbanization and the growing world population fuel the building construction industry, which in turn fuels the demand for the aluminum curtain walls market.

Fluctuations in the price of the raw materials used in production hamper the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global aluminum curtain wall market. Due to the lockdown, the production of several aluminum curtain wall parts was halted. Spending on numerous building construction projects, both residential and non-residential, was originally decreased due to the economic recession.

However, the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly decreased due to the introduction of various vaccines. The number of COVID-19 cases decreased as of mid-2022. Due to this, aluminum curtain wall manufacturing enterprises have fully resumed operations and are operating at full capacity. Furthermore, many businesses have already displayed notable signs of recovery more than two years after the pandemic’s outbreak.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region dominates the market share and is anticipated to experience a CAGR over the projected period in the aluminum curtain walls market. The region is home to developing countries with quicker rates of development than the majority of other developing countries worldwide, like India, China, and Japan. Furthermore, it is predicted that by 2020, Asia Pacific will make up nearly half of the world’s construction market. The stability of the Asian markets is supported by a healthy distribution of construction activity, and the majority of infrastructure development projects are benefited by government assistance.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global aluminum curtain wall market are:

Apogee Enterprises

C.R Laurence Co

Capitol Aluminum and Glass Corporation

DMC Global (Arcadia, Inc.)

Extech Exterior Technologies

Hansen Group

Kawneer

Petra Aluminum

Reynaers Aluminum

Technal UK

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global aluminum curtain wall market segmentation focuses on Type, installation, End User Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Stick-built

Semi unitized

Unitized

Segmentation based on Installation

New Construction

Refurbishment

Segmentation based on End User Industry

Residential

Commercial

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

