Robotic Flexible Washer Market Top Growing Companies Analysis and Segmentation Outlook till 2031

ROBOTIC FLEXIBLE WASHER MARKET BY TYPE (STANDALONE, MODULAR), BY APPLICATION (OIL STAINS REMOVAL, METAL FILINGS REMOVAL, DUST REMOVAL), BY END-USE INDUSTRY (AUTO COMPONENT MANUFACTURING, HEAVY MACHINERY AND METAL WORKING, AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE, OTHERS): GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2023-2031
The global robotic flexible washer market revenue was around US$ 1,213 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 2,708 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
A robotic flexible washer is a robot-based cleaning system that uses one or more robots to move the cleaning tool or manipulate components. These machines have many options that can be selected to improve system performance. It delivers high-quality cleaning outcomes, low energy consumption, and machine reliability.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Increased demand for contaminant-free machinery and equipment and the lack of skilled labor in the manufacturing industry drive the growth of the robotic flexible washer market.
Increased demand for cleanroom robots from the electronics and electrical industry drives the market’s expansion.
Increased use of collaborative robots in cleanroom applications is anticipated to create new opportunities for the robotic flexible washer market.
High installation costs hamper the growth of the market.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the robotic flexible washer market. The construction, manufacturing, lodging, and tourism sector were severely impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Manufacturing operations were suspended or limited. This resulted in a drop in the production of several types of equipment utilized for robotic flexible washer and their demand in the market, which in turn restrained the market’s expansion. On the other hand, industries are progressively returning to their normal levels of services and manufacturing. This is anticipated to result in robotic flexible washer companies restarting at full capacity, which will aid the market’s recovery by the end of 2021.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific made a significant contribution in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This region represented about half of the robotic flexible washer market. The substantial presence of manufacturing facilities in India, China, and South Korea during the forecast period can be attributed to the market growth in the area.
However, the LAMEA region will experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast industrialization seen in developing countries during the predicted period can be linked to the growth of the regional market.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global robotic flexible washer market are:
ABB
ADF Systems Ltd
BvL Oberflachentechnik GmbH
Cleaning Technologies Group
Dalian Modern Auxillary Machine Development and Manufacture Co. Ltd
Durr Ecoclean
Dynamic Robotic Solutions
Elwema Automotive GmbH
Fives Cinetic Corp
Harry Major Machines
MTM Cleaning Solutions
Proceco Ltd
SBS Ecoclean Group
Staubli
Sugino
Technofirma
Valiant TMS
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global robotic flexible washer market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-Use Industry and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Standalone
Modular
Segmentation based on Application
Oil Stains Removal
Metal Filings Removal
Dust Removal
Segmentation based on End-Use Industry
Auto Component Manufacturing
Heavy Machinery and Metal Working
Aerospace and Defense
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
