Incinerator Market Size, Industry Growth, Trends And Regional Outlook 2031

INCINERATOR MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE (ROTARY KILN, FLUIDIZED BED, LIQUID INJECTION, OTHERS), BY OPERATION (CONTROLLED AIR INCINERATORS, EXCESS AIR INCINERATORS), BY END USER INDUSTRY (MINICIPAL, INDUSTRIAL): GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2023-2031

The global incinerator market revenue was around US$ 15 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 22.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Incinerators are industrial equipment that is used to dispose of garbage correctly by applying heat and igniting it inside a sealed chamber. Incinerators burn the waste in a controlled setting, preventing the emission of toxic fumes into the environment. In addition, it decreases the volume of waste by an additional factor of about 80?90%, making it simpler to manage and transport.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Global trade and population are both growing. This is boosting demand in various industry sectors, including food and beverage, automobile, plastic, cosmetics, and others which will fuel the incinerator market.

A rapid increase in hazardous and non-hazardous waste caused by the growing world population fuels market growth.

The development of techniques that will reduce the negative effects of incineration on the environment is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Numerous government efforts intended to stimulate the expansion of small-scale companies, particularly in developing countries, would increase the number of industries, which will in turn result in more industrial waste. Thus, this factor creates lucrative opportunities in the incinerator market.

High initial costs may hamper the incinerator market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the incinerator market. Due to the lockdown, several incinerator components’ production has been halted. The medical business, on the other hand, kept some demand alive and prevented the incineration industry from experiencing a decline. The intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic cases reduce due to the release of several vaccines. The number of COVID-19 cases had drastically decreased by the middle of 2022. Incinerator manufacturing companies have now fully resumed operations and are operating at full capacity. In addition, more than two years have passed since the start of this pandemic, and some businesses have already displayed considerable indications of recovery.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominated the incinerator market with the biggest market share throughout the forecast period, LAMEA is expected to experience the highest CAGR of growth. Due to the area’s rapid growth and its sizably huge industry, this has occurred.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global incinerator market are:

Eco Concepts

ACS Inc

Alfa Therm

Atlas Incinerator A/S

Babcock and Wilcox co

Chuwa Industrial Corporation

Dutch Incinerators

EEW Energy

Haat Incinerator India Pvt. Ltd

Incinco Ltd

Inciner8 Limited

Keller Manufacturing

Ketek Group

Maximus Envirotech Pvt Ltd

Shandong Better Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd

Vikas Incinerator

Waste Spectrum Incineration Systems

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global incinerator market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Operation, End User Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Rotary Kiln

Fluidized Bed

Liquid Injection

Others

Segmentation based on Operation

Controlled Air Incinerators

Excess Air Incinerators

Segmentation based on End User Industry

Minicipal

o Waste Type

? Municipal Solid Waste

? Hazardous Waste

? Medical Waste

Industrial

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

