Freight Brokerage Market Rising Trends, Growing Demand And Business Outlook 2031

FREIGHT BROKERAGE MARKET BY END USE INDUSTRY (RETAIL AND E-COMMERCE, MANUFACTURING, HEALTHCARE, AUTOMOTIVE, OTHERS), BY CUSTOMER TYPE (B2B, B2C), BY SERVICES (INTERMODAL, TRUCKLOAD, LESS THAN TRUCKLOAD), BY MODE OF TRANSPORT (WATERWAYS, ROADWAYS, OTHERS): GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2023-2031

The global freight brokerage market revenue was around US$ 48.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 90.8 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Brokers are used in the freight brokerage business to act as middlemen in the shipping sector. Due to their ability to connect clients with trucking and shipper firms, goods brokers play a crucial role. With the advent and expansion of digital goods broker companies in recent years, the logistics sector has undergone a transition that has further revolutionized the sector.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increase in smartphone use, greater wireless connectivity, and benefits of digital platforms include accuracy, higher efficiency, less time consumption, lower prices, and transparent business. Thus, these factors fuel the market growth.

Rising demand for shipping transportation around the world drives the freight brokerage market.

An increase in international trade activities, expansion of the e-commerce sector, and rising popularity of consolidated air freight services boost the market growth.

The adoption of freight brokerage services for cost- and lead-time-saving purposes, and a rise of the digital freight forwarding sector, are anticipated to open up opportunities for the freight brokerage market.

Poor infrastructure, a rise in direct-to-consumer (DTC) logistics usage, and increasing logistical costs may impede the expansion of the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the freight brokerage market due to a significant slowdown in the supply chain, a decline in corporate confidence, and rising customer apprehension. The lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries have already been proclaimed by governments in several places, which has a negative impact on overall production and sales. Countries throughout the world have implemented tight limitations that might last for days or even months. Important supply chains in the logistics and transportation sector are hindered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though to varying degrees in the air, freight, and sea sectors.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominates the freight brokerage market in terms of revenue. The expansion of the Asia-Pacific freight brokerage business is also fueled by the region’s growing use of outsourced logistics services. Additionally, strong government support for the expansion of the region’s logistics infrastructure promotes market expansion.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global freight brokerage market are:

CH Robinson

Total Quality Logistics

XPO Logistics

Echo Global Logistics

Worldwide Express

Coyote Logistics

Landstar System

Mode Transportation

Schneider

GlobalTranz Enterprises

JB Hunt Integrated Capacity Solutions

Hub Group

BNSF Logistics

KAG Logistics

Yusen Logistics (Americans) Inc

England Logistics

Transplace

ArcBest Corporation

Allen Lund Companies

Redwood Logistics

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global freight brokerage market segmentation focuses on End-User Industry, Customer Type, Services, Mode of Transport, and Region.

Segmentation based on End User Industry

Others

Retail and E-Commerce

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Segmentation based on Customer Type

B2B

B2C

Segmentation based on Mode of Transport

Waterways

Roadways

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

