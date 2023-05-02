Freight Brokerage Market Rising Trends, Growing Demand And Business Outlook 2031

FREIGHT BROKERAGE MARKET BY END USE INDUSTRY (RETAIL AND E-COMMERCE, MANUFACTURING, HEALTHCARE, AUTOMOTIVE, OTHERS), BY CUSTOMER TYPE (B2B, B2C), BY SERVICES (INTERMODAL, TRUCKLOAD, LESS THAN TRUCKLOAD), BY MODE OF TRANSPORT (WATERWAYS, ROADWAYS, OTHERS): GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2023-2031
The global freight brokerage market revenue was around US$ 48.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 90.8 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Brokers are used in the freight brokerage business to act as middlemen in the shipping sector. Due to their ability to connect clients with trucking and shipper firms, goods brokers play a crucial role. With the advent and expansion of digital goods broker companies in recent years, the logistics sector has undergone a transition that has further revolutionized the sector.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The increase in smartphone use, greater wireless connectivity, and benefits of digital platforms include accuracy, higher efficiency, less time consumption, lower prices, and transparent business. Thus, these factors fuel the market growth.
Rising demand for shipping transportation around the world drives the freight brokerage market.
An increase in international trade activities, expansion of the e-commerce sector, and rising popularity of consolidated air freight services boost the market growth.
The adoption of freight brokerage services for cost- and lead-time-saving purposes, and a rise of the digital freight forwarding sector, are anticipated to open up opportunities for the freight brokerage market.
Poor infrastructure, a rise in direct-to-consumer (DTC) logistics usage, and increasing logistical costs may impede the expansion of the market growth.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the freight brokerage market due to a significant slowdown in the supply chain, a decline in corporate confidence, and rising customer apprehension. The lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries have already been proclaimed by governments in several places, which has a negative impact on overall production and sales. Countries throughout the world have implemented tight limitations that might last for days or even months. Important supply chains in the logistics and transportation sector are hindered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though to varying degrees in the air, freight, and sea sectors.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific dominates the freight brokerage market in terms of revenue. The expansion of the Asia-Pacific freight brokerage business is also fueled by the region’s growing use of outsourced logistics services. Additionally, strong government support for the expansion of the region’s logistics infrastructure promotes market expansion.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global freight brokerage market are:
CH Robinson
Total Quality Logistics
XPO Logistics
Echo Global Logistics
Worldwide Express
Coyote Logistics
Landstar System
Mode Transportation
Schneider
GlobalTranz Enterprises
JB Hunt Integrated Capacity Solutions
Hub Group
BNSF Logistics
KAG Logistics
Yusen Logistics (Americans) Inc
England Logistics
Transplace
ArcBest Corporation
Allen Lund Companies
Redwood Logistics
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global freight brokerage market segmentation focuses on End-User Industry, Customer Type, Services, Mode of Transport, and Region.
Segmentation based on End User Industry
Others
Retail and E-Commerce
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Automotive
Segmentation based on Customer Type
B2B
B2C
Segmentation based on Mode of Transport
Waterways
Roadways
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the global market report are:
— How does a global company acquire markets?
— What are its core strategies and policies?
— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?
— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?
— What are the leading competitors in the global market?
— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
