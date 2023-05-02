Taiwan allows Coast Guard officers to take decision to fire weapons

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In emergency situations, officers of the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) will have the right to decide whether to fire cannons, according to a proposal passed in the third reading by the Legislative Yuan on Tuesday (May 2).

Final approval for armed action still rested with the CGA director-general, but when communications with headquarters were difficult or in the case of an emergency, the most senior officer on the scene could decide on the use of cannons and fire, CNA reported.

The Cabinet approved the proposed amendments on March 30 before passing them on to the Legislative Yuan for further review. The amendments clarified responsibilities in the case of an armed incident.

Weapons could be fired if suspects threatened or attacked CGA staff with dangerous arms, objects or boats, and if there was no other way of defusing the situation, the legislation said. A special taskforce would also be set up to investigate the use of firearms or cannons during such an incident.

The CGA has been involved in fighting the smuggling of illegal drugs, while also chasing illegal fishing trawlers and dredging ships, most often from China, out of Taiwanese waters.