Wild Knights GM sees changing focus for Japan recruitment

Rugby union competitions around the world are bracing for a possible exodus of top players to Japan after the World Cup in France later this year.

In England and Wales, where some clubs are cash-strapped and players face an uncertain future, some appear to be looking to Japan for secure and lucrative future contracts.

But Hitoshi Iijima, general manager of the Panasonic Saitama Wild Knights, the most successful club in Japan League One, has indicated there are limits.

Iijima said if some of the best players in the world became available after the World Cup, the Wild Knights could hardly ignore them. But he said the club is happy with its current high-profile imports including South Africa’s Lood de Jager and Damian de Allende and Australia’s Marika Koroibete, and owed loyalty to those players.

“England, Australia and New Zealand all have great players and we are going to look everywhere to make our team better,” he said. “But we have de Jager, de Allende and Koroibete. All of them are very attractive and world-class top players and because they are loyal to us, we respect them so much."

He said it would be difficult to look further afield when the club's stars were already shining.

Koroibete was recently recognized as Australia's top international player for 2022 after his powerful performances in test matches for the Wallabies while on leave from the Wild Knights.

The Fijian-born former star in Australia's National Rugby League competition is allowed to play in Japan and for Australia under Rugby Australia's exemptions for a small number of elite stars.

New Zealand's incoming head coach Scott Robertson has indicated he would be open to picking New Zealanders based in Japan in his All Blacks squads after the World Cup.

That would be a major departure from current policy, and one many observers believe might be problematic for New Zealand rugby.

If players can take the high salaries available in Japan and still international rugby play for the All Blacks, there would be little holding them in New Zealand.

Iijima has a lukewarm view of such a policy change in New Zealand or elsewhere.

“If that kind of policy change happened it would expand the possibilities for League One clubs to hire top level players more easily than the current situation and we may be able to have more numbers of national representative players,” he said. “However, on the other hand if we have that kind of policy change we have to be careful, that’s my opinion.

"If players are able to go out and play in another country but still play in their national team, that sometimes weakens the player base for that country. So every country or union who are thinking about that policy change in my opinion needs to be careful in doing that.”

Iijima believes the focus of Japanese clubs may switch in future from enticing top test players to recruiting younger, development players who might commit to Japan for a longer period. He also believes there will be a greater focus on the development of domestic talent.

“Japanese rugby should be growing up in the long term," Iijima said. “Probably when we look at the short and mid-term timeframe there might be some changes to accommodate the balance.”

In a longer-term perspective, he said, “we have to look at what will be best for Japanese rugby itself because in Japanese rugby the player (development) is crucial.”

With more foreign players joining, ensuring the best mix “should be the hot topic in the future in League One,” Iijima said.

“While having the marquee players is important and something contributing to our league, we have to look at how we can develop our local players and how we can develop some foreign players who come to Japan at a young age and are growing up in this country," he said. "We all need to look at these different perspectives and keep the good balance between them.”

