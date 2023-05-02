Terminal 3 at Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport 46% completed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Work on Taoyuan International Airport’s Terminal 3 is 46% completed, with the project scheduled to be finished in 2026, Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said Tuesday (May 2).

The NT$95.6 billion (US$3.1 billion) project came under fire from Starlux Airlines Chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒). He claimed there was no end date for the third terminal, while Singapore was already planning a fifth terminal.

During an inspection tour of the works on Tuesday, Cheng said the northern part of the new terminal’s boarding gates would be completed next year, the main area in 2025, and the boarding gates in the south in 2026, the Liberty Times reported. He pointed out how he had promoted the Taoyuan Aerotropolis project during his eight years as mayor of Taoyuan City until last December.

As to the airlines who would be allowed to use the new building, the vice premier said the choice would not be based on their membership of international airline alliances. The companies would be consulted about their needs, with the convenience of passengers and the scheduling of routes also playing a part in the selection, Cheng said.