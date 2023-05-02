North America Smart Hospital Market Expansion Expected to Skyrocket by 2030

The most recent research study on the global “North America Smart Hospital Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The smart hospital market in North America is a technological revolution in the healthcare industry that manages a large amount of available data and integrates different hospital delivery mechanisms. It makes use of electronic patient records and streamlines processes, leading to improved quality of life through remote monitoring, reducing health risks, and improving general well-being. The market is expected to have a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.97% and reach a market size of USD 21.56 Billion by 2023.

The market is driven by the adoption of machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing services, radio-frequency identification (RFID), and other technologies to develop existing hospital technologies. The increasing number of skilled IT experts and government expenditure for implementing IT solutions in healthcare also favor the adoption of healthcare IT solutions in North America. Additionally, the aging population demands quick and better healthcare services, thereby raising the demand for smart hospitals.

However, cyber-attacks are a significant threat to the smart hospitals, and the introduction of IoT components in the hospital ecosystem increases the attack, rendering hospitals even more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Moreover, smart hospital products in the USA need to get approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is a tedious process and stalls the market growth.

The major players in the smart hospital market are Microsoft, GE Healthcare, Qualcomm Life, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Allscripts, CitiusTech Inc., Infor, Athenahealth, PhysIQ, AdhereTech, Epic, GlucoVista, STANLEY Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, and McKesson, etc.

The report provides an overview of the North America smart hospital market, historical, current, and forecasted market size data for smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record, and others, and country-wise (the USA and Canada) market size data for the smart hospital market segmentations. It also covers market trends in the North America smart hospital market, qualitative analysis of the key drivers and challenges affecting the market, and an analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market.

The report is useful for gaining a broad understanding of the North America smart hospital market, getting country-specific market size and observations, specific trends, drivers, and challenges for the market and its segments, and recognizing major competitors’ business and market dynamics.

