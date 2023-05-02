3D Printing in Healthcare Emerging Markets Set to Flourish in the Next Decade

The most recent research study on the global “3D Printing in Healthcare Emerging Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The global 3D printing in healthcare market is expected to reach a value of USD 1.97 Billion by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 21.8% during 2018-2023. 3D printing is the process of building three-dimensional solid objects from digital designs using various additive processes, allowing for the production of complex shapes using less material than traditional manufacturing methods. The healthcare industry has widely adopted this technology, particularly in the production of prosthetics, implants, surgical guides, and hearing aids using materials such as metal and plastic.

North America currently has the most significant share of the 3D printing in healthcare market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR. The market is segmented into three primary segments based on technology, material, and type. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The market can be segmented into laser beam melting (LBM), electron beam melting (EBM), photopolymerization, droplet deposition, laminated object manufacturing, and others based on technology, while the sub-segments based on material include plastic, metal, ceramic, and others. The sub-segments based on type include prosthetics, implants, surgical guides, hearing aid and others.

The increasing willingness of people to customize their body parts, reduction in treatment and recovery time, and lower product prices compared to those manufactured using traditional methods are giving an impetus to the 3D printing in healthcare market. Unavailability of organs for transplants and lack of deceased organ donors or medical purposes results in people choosing the latest remedial measures, which, in turn, drives the market.

The major players in the market are Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Organovo, Cellink, Renishaw, Formlabs, Prodways, Materialise, EnvisionTEC, and Aspect Biosystems.

