Asia-Pacific 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Surge Predicted for 2030 and Beyond

The 3D printing market in healthcare is rapidly growing in the Asia-Pacific region and is expected to reach a value of USD 0.59 Billion by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 26.0% during 2018-2023.

3D printing is the process of building three-dimensional solid objects from digital designs, using various additive processes, which allows for the production of complex shapes using less material compared to traditional manufacturing methods. This technology has revolutionized the healthcare industry, particularly in the production of prosthetics and implants, surgical guides, and hearing aids using materials such as metal and plastic.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest CAGR in the 3D printing in healthcare market. The market is segmented into three primary segments based on technology, material, and type. Based on region, the market is segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The market can be segmented into laser beam melting (LBM), electron beam melting (EBM), photopolymerization, droplet deposition, laminated object manufacturing, and others based on technology, while the sub-segments based on material include plastic, metal, ceramic, and others. The sub-segments based on type include prosthetics, implants, surgical guides, hearing aid and others.

The latest technological advancements and rapid adoption in countries such as Singapore, South Korea, China, and Japan are driving the Asia-Pacific market, with an increasing focus on bioprinting. India and Japan, along with China, have higher potential due to a greater emphasis on 3D printing of orthopedic equipment to cater to the increased demand from the ageing population. The rising demand for patient-centric products in orthopedics and maxillofacial surgery, and the availability of a range of material options like nylon, polymers, etc., have given a thrust to the adoption of 3D printing in various medical fields and are driving the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The major players in the market are Stratasys Ltd., Organovo, Cellink, Renishaw, and Formlabs.

The 3D printing in healthcare market in the Asia-Pacific region is a rapidly growing market with enormous potential. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market drivers, challenges, trends, historical, current and forecasted market size data, and competitive landscape to help stakeholders make informed decisions. With the latest technological advancements and an increasing focus on bioprinting, this market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years.

