Advanced Visualization Market Shifts Forecasted to Create New Opportunities by 2030

The global advanced visualization (AV) market is projected to reach USD 4.03 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.15% during 2018-2023.

AV systems are new-generation data visualization platforms that display the numerous aspects of living cells efficiently, and help end-users view data in-depth by providing enhanced image quality. They are widely used in pathological laboratories, and also help in targeted drug therapy, ultimately reducing the cost of the procedure.

The global AV market is segmented into three primary segments based on the types of product, solution, and imaging modality, and by geography. The hardware and software segment had the larger share in the global market in 2016 among the types of products. The enterprise-wide thin client-based solution held the larger share in the global market among different types of AV solution. Among different imaging types, the CT segment contributed the largest revenue to the global AV market in 2016.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth rate due to the increasing demand from emerging economies, high patient population, and the trend of medical tourism in the region during the forecast period. The development in technology has led to the expansion of this market, and the rise in chronic diseases among the population has increased the need for better diagnostics and imaging techniques, which can be provided by advanced visualization.

Key players in the market include Toshiba Corporation, General Electric Company, Terarecon Inc., Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Pro Medicus, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Ziosoft, and Conmed.

The report provides an overview of the global AV learning market, market drivers and challenges, market trends, historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on product type, solution, and imaging modality, and historical, current and forecasted region-wise market size data for the AV market. The report also includes an analysis of the company profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

The global AV market is expanding rapidly due to the development in technology and the increasing demand for better diagnostics and imaging techniques. Despite the challenges faced by the market, companies can tap into the immense potential of this market by formulating a product market strategy based on the position in the value chain and addressing the gaps accordingly.

