Europe Advanced Visualization Market Growth Projected to Surge in the Coming Years

Advanced visualization (AV) systems are medical instruments equipped with advanced software that display numerous aspects of living cells efficiently. They help specialists to view data in-depth, providing enhanced image quality and better understanding of various clinical issues, leading to faster and higher quality healthcare.

The AV market in Europe is expected to reach USD Billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.56% during 2018-2023.

The market is divided into three primary segments based on product type, solution, and imaging modality. Based on product type, the market is segmented into hardware and software services. Based on solution, the market is separated into enterprise-wide thin client-based solutions and standalone workstation-based solutions. Based on imaging modality, the market is classified into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), computer tomography (CT), ultrasound, and x-ray. On the basis of countries, the market is segmented into the European Union Five (EU5) and the rest of the European Union (EU).

One of the major driving forces in the European AV market is technological advancements in AV software. Chronic diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, and cancer have greatly risen in Europe, leading to more than 0.5 Mn deaths in 2016 and increasing since. This has led to greater demand for early diagnosis and better treatment plans, thus driving the market for AV. Increasing public expenditure on healthcare has also fueled the AV market.

However, the political climate of Europe has become unstable to an extent with the breakout of political turmoil such as Brexit, Eurozone crisis, anti-trade, anti-immigration, and others. This could hamper the growth of the AV industry in Europe. One of the major challenges faced by the European healthcare system is data capturing like storing and reading unstructured data such as doctors notes and in-depth analysis of data using artificial intelligence (AI). Although the digitalization of Europe has made some significant progress in 2016, the process has slowed down subsequently. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) developed in 2018, and the new Safe Harbour agreement on data transfers will impose several restrictions on personal data transfer and storage that may restrict the development of the industry.

The key competitors in the European AV market are Toshiba Corporation, Ziosoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Afga-Gevaert, Conmed, and others.

The report covers an overview of the European AV learning market, market drivers and challenges of the European AV market, market trends in the European AV market, historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on product type, solution and imaging modality, country-wise market size data for the AV market, and analysis of the company profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

The report is helpful in understanding the demand for AV to determine the viability of the market, identifying the challenge areas and addressing them, developing strategies based on the drivers, trends, and highlights, evaluating the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position, recognizing the key competitors of this market and responding accordingly, and defining the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market. The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, etc., in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa regions and/or countries.

