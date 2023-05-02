Latin America Advanced Visualization Market Expansion on the Horizon: Opportunities Abound

The most recent research study on the global “Latin America Advanced Visualization Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Advanced Visualization (AV) systems equipped with advanced software are an essential part of the medical industry. They provide end-users with enhanced image quality and help specialists gain a better understanding of various clinical issues, leading to faster and higher quality healthcare. AV systems are widely utilized in most pathological laboratories as well and aid in targeted drug therapy, ultimately reducing the cost of the procedure.

According to the Quadintel research report, the Latin American AV market is expected to reach USD Billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 10.15% during 2018-2023. The market is segmented into three primary categories based on product type, solution, and imaging modality. The product type segment is divided into hardware and software and services, while the solution segment is separated into enterprise-wide thin client-based solution and standalone workstation-based solution. The imaging modality segment is classified into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), computer tomography (CT), ultrasound, and x-ray. The market is further segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of Latin America (LATAM) based on countries.

The growth of the gross domestic product (GDP) and rise in income levels are expected to boost the AV market in the coming years. Growth is slowly returning to the LATAM region after almost five years of deceleration, with Brazil and Argentina coming out of recessions. Inflation is also controlled at sub-nominal levels, indicating a favorable environment for the growth of the advanced visualization industry. Chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, are extremely prominent in this region, leading to a growing demand for early and efficient diagnostic and detection methods, ultimately boosting the AV market. Various cost-effective strategies to improve healthcare among people have been developed by the Inter-American Development Bank based on research.

The AV market in LATAM may face challenges due to the economic limitations of the region. Such systems are quite expensive, and many hospitals may not be able to afford them due to financial constraints and high costs associated with installing medical imaging modalities. In 2017, the poverty rate in LATAM was nearly 31%, driven in part by economic crises in Venezuela and Brazil, adversely affecting the growth of the AV market. Lack of funding due to economic instability, failures of previous projects, lack of specialized personnel, short-sightedness, and limited compromise of the government with eHealth can cause the AV market to be adversely affected. Similarly, limited technological resources can also affect the market.

The major competitors in the Latin American AV market are Toshiba, Ziosoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Afga-Gevaert, Conmed, and others.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, etc., across different regions and countries, such as North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

