Middle East and Africa Advanced Visualization Market Upswing Predicted to Drive Economic Growth

Advanced Visualization (AV) systems are an integral part of the medical industry. They are equipped with advanced software that efficiently displays numerous aspects of living cells, providing end-users with a better understanding of various clinical issues, ultimately leading to faster and higher quality healthcare. These systems are widely utilized in most pathological laboratories as well. AV systems also aid in targeted drug therapy, reducing the cost of the procedure.

According to the Quadintel research report, the Middle East and Africa AV market is expected to reach USD Billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 10.47% during 2018-2023.

The market is segmented into three primary categories based on product type, solution, and imaging modality. The product type segment is divided into hardware and software and services, while the solution segment is separated into enterprise-wide thin client-based solution and standalone workstation-based solution. The imaging modality segment is classified into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), computer tomography (CT), ultrasound, and x-ray. The market is further segmented into the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) based on the countries.

The rise of the middle class and upper-middle-class population in countries like Nigeria and Ethiopia can give a boost to the industry. The rate of illness and mortality due to chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, etc., is increasing in the MEA region, leading to a growing demand for early and efficient diagnostic and detection methods, ultimately driving the advanced visualization market. However, political unrest in different regions of MEA hinders market development due to low penetrability in these regions. Countries like Ghana, Congo, and Egypt pose political risks to multinational companies (MNCs) trying to venture into the market. In Africa, approximately 40% of the population lives below the poverty line, making affordability of AV systems in hospitals a challenge.

The major competitors in the Middle East and Africa AV market are Toshiba, Ziosoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Afga-Gevaert, Conmed, and others.

