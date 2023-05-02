North America Advanced Visualization Market Potential to Skyrocket in the Near Future

The most recent research study on the global “North America Advanced Visualization Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Advanced visualization (AV) systems have revolutionized the medical industry by providing end users with a new-generation data visualization platform that enables them to view data in depth, thus providing enhanced image quality. These systems are equipped with advanced software that displays numerous aspects of living cells, making it easier for specialists to understand various clinical issues, leading to faster and higher quality healthcare. AV systems are widely used in most pathological laboratories and help in targeted drug therapy, ultimately reducing the cost of the procedure.

The North American AV market is expected to reach USD Billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.60% during 2018-2023. The market is divided into three primary segments based on the product type, solution, and imaging modality. The product type segment is divided into hardware and software and services, while the solution segment is divided into enterprise-wide thin client-based solution and standalone workstation-based solution. The imaging modality segment is classified into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), computer tomography (CT), ultrasound, and x-ray. The market is segmented into the US and Canada.

Technological advancements in AV software are a major driving force in the US. This includes the development and integration of picture archiving and communication system (PACS) and AV solution, hybrid imaging and image fusion technology, and big data analytics that automate how data is displayed to the end users and others. The geriatric population in the US is growing and is expected to double by 2060, leading to higher healthcare treatment needs, thus boosting the AV market.

However, the cost of completely upgrading the already existing systems into the AV systems is very high, even with the help of the government. Hospitals face financial constraints, which will take a lot of time before they can completely convert into AV. With the involvement of information technology (IT) in AV, a lot of data will be generated, which would include private information about the patients. Thus, data security will become a major challenge in the long run.

Key players in the North American AV market are Toshiba Corporation, Ziosoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Afga-Gevaert, Conmed, and others.

The report provides an overview of the North American AV learning market, market drivers and challenges, market trends, historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on product type, solution, and imaging modality. It also provides historical, current, and forecasted country-wise market size data for the AV market, analysis of the company profiles of major competitors operating in the market, and export and import (EXIM) analysis.

By buying this report, you will be able to understand the demand for AV to determine the viability of the market, identify the challenge areas and address them, develop strategies based on the drivers, trends, and highlights, evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed. You will also recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly, know the initiatives and growth strategies taken by the major companies and decide the direction of further growth, and define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, etc., across different regions and countries, such as North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific).

