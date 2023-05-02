Asia-Pacific Payment Security Market Transformation Set to Drive Innovation and Growth

The most recent research study on the global “Asia-Pacific Payment Security Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The payment security market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.19% from 2018 to 2023, leading to a global revenue generation of USD 13.19 billion in 2023. The rise of payments in the digital and mobile channels has led to more sophisticated fraud across the region, with a significant percentage of consumers in countries like Australia, India, and Singapore experiencing card fraud in the last five years. The APAC region countries such as India, China, and Japan have grown exponentially in the e-commerce domain, leading to the development of payment security solutions. The market is segmented by solution, service, end-user, and region, with major players including Visa, Inc., PayPal (Braintree), Cybersource, and SISA.

Market Segmentation:

By solution, the payment security market in the APAC region is segmented into encryption, tokenization, fraud detection, and prevention. Encryption and tokenization are processes that protect data by converting it into a code that only authorized users can access. Fraud detection and prevention involve the use of algorithms and machine learning to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions.

By service, the market is segmented into integration services, support services, and consulting services. Integration services involve the integration of payment security solutions into existing systems, while support services provide ongoing technical support. Consulting services involve the provision of expert advice and guidance to organizations in choosing the right payment security solutions.

By end-user, the market is segmented into retail, travel and hospitality, healthcare, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment, and others. Retail is the largest end-user segment, as online shopping and e-commerce platforms require robust payment security solutions to protect customer data. The travel and hospitality segment is also a significant end-user, as hotels, airlines, and travel agencies require secure payment solutions for online booking and payment.

By region, the market is divided into China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the rest of Asia Pacific.

Key Growth Factors:

Asian governments are promoting developments in card acceptance infrastructure and in turn increasing debit and credit card usage in emerging markets. This is driving the demand for payment security solutions in the region.

The rising demand for e-commerce services in countries like India, China, and Japan has been boosting the growth of the payment security market due to the implementations of Europay MasterCard and Visa (EMV).

Threats and Key Players:

The payment business has become increasingly competitive, and growth in trade and investment flows between Asia and other parts of the world is driving demand for cross-border payments. However, new regulations and compliance requirements, along with the current payment infrastructure, do not support the more complex and holistic requirements of new regulations.

Key players in the APAC payment security technology providers include Visa, Inc., PayPal (Braintree), Cybersource, and SISA.

The payment security market in the APAC region is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising demand for e-commerce services and the development of card acceptance infrastructure. The market is segmented by solution, service, end-user, and region, with retail being the largest end-user segment. The payment security market faces threats from new regulations and compliance requirements, as well as competition from other players. However, the market is expected to witness significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for cross-border payments and the need for more sophisticated payment security solutions.

