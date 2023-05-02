Latin America Payment Security Market Momentum to Continue with Strong Growth Prospects

The most recent research study on the global “Latin America Payment Security Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The Latin American payment security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.77% from 2018 to 2023, leading to a global revenue generation of USD 7.18 billion in 2023. The region has seen an increase in the adoption of modernization initiatives such as open Application Program Interfaces (API), blockchain, instant payments, and mobile wallets to enhance the customer experience. This has led to an increase in the demand for payment security.

The market is segmented by solution into encryption, tokenization, fraud detection and prevention, and by service into integration services, support services, and consulting services. The end-users of the market are retail, travel and hospitality, healthcare, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment, and others. The market is divided into Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America.

Major players in the Latin American payment security market include CyberSource, PagSeguro, Braspag, and allpago.

The report provides an overview of the Latin American payment market, market drivers, challenges, and trends, along with historical, current, and forecasted market size data based on the type of solution, end-user, and country. The report also includes an analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the Latin American market.

The report can help businesses to understand the demand for the Latin American payment security market, develop strategies based on market drivers, trends, and highlights, evaluate the value chain, recognize key competitors, identify growth strategies taken by major companies, and define their competitive positioning. The report also covers market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

