North America Payment Security Market Growth Outlook Promising for Multiple Industries

The payment security market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.45% from 2018 to 2023, leading to a global revenue generation of USD 13.19 billion in 2023. With a daily increase in card payment frauds in the US, approximately 42% of US cardholders have experienced fraud compared to 27% of global cardholders. This calls for an immediate action and development of solutions to fight the situation.

Moneris Solutions Corporation of Canada has recognized the importance of fraud protection and has incorporated some changes to minimize the risk for merchants. Visa Canada has mandated changes like introducing Stored Credential Transaction Framework, Magnetic-Stripe Fallback, etc. The payment security market is segmented into encryption, tokenization, fraud detection, and prevention, and by service into integration services, support services, and consulting services. The market is further segmented by end-user into retail, travel and hospitality, healthcare, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment, and others, and by regions into the USA, Canada, and other countries.

One of the key growth factors of the payment security market in North America is the increasing adoption of mobile wallets and other digital payment options. With increasing digital payment platforms, the risk of data security getting threatened increases, making enhanced payment security management necessary to make users more comfortable with mobile payments.

However, the increasing number of regulations focusing on reducing risk, along with increasing competition due to opportunity in open banking regulations, poses a challenge to the market. The payment security technology providers in North America are Bluefin, SISA, Cybersource, Ingenico, E-payments, etc.

Interested parties can refer to a recent market research report for a comprehensive understanding of the North American payment security market. The report provides an overview of the market, market drivers, and challenges, and market trends. It also provides historical, current, and forecasted market size data for North America market segmentation based on the type of solution (encryption, tokenization, fraud detection, and prevention), end-user (retail, travel and hospitality, healthcare, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment, and others), and by country (USA, Canada, and other countries).

The report also analyzes the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the North American market, and covers market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, etc. in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa regions and/or countries. This market research report can help interested parties develop strategies based on market drivers, trends, and highlights for each of the segments, and identify the key competitors of the market to respond accordingly.

