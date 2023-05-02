Self-driving Car Market Disruption on the Horizon: Get Ready for the Boom

The most recent research study on the global “Self-driving Car Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Self-driving cars, also known as autonomous or driverless cars, have become a buzzword in recent years. These cars use a combination of sensors, cameras, radars, GPS, and artificial intelligence (AI) to travel from one destination to another without the need for human drivers. They are expected to revolutionize the automotive industry by reducing accidents caused by human error, minimizing traffic congestion, and increasing overall efficiency.

The global self-driving car market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.9%, leading to global revenue of USD 155.69 Billion by 2024. The market can be segmented based on applications, automation, technological components, and geography. Based on applications, the market can be categorized into personal use and commercial use, while based on automation, it can be categorized into semi-autonomous and fully-autonomous.

The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms has made it possible to build self-driving cars that can navigate roads and avoid obstacles in real-time. The advanced control system uses information from GPS and sensory to map the navigation path. Car manufacturers are investing heavily in artificial intelligence to succeed in the era of self-driving cars.

One of the key drivers of the self-driving car market is the increasing concern for road safety and the need for an efficient transportation system. Self-driving cars are expected to reduce car crashes by up to 90%, resulting in fewer cars on the road, more available parking space, and a greener environment.

However, testing self-driving cars on roads is a big challenge as any fault or glitch in the software may be fatal. Despite this, the market is expected to experience positive growth globally, with major self-driving car providers operating in the market such as Microsoft, Apple, IBM, and Cisco, and automobile industry players such as Waymo, Toyota, General Motors, Tesla, Volvo, and Nissan.

To gain insightful analysis of the entire market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global self-driving car market, interested parties can refer to a recent market research report. The report provides historical, current, and forecasted market size data for the global self-driving car market, applications, automation level, technology components, and regional market size data for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. It also analyzes the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market, and covers recent developments in the self-driving car market.

