Taiwan, Marshall Islands celebrate 25 years of diplomatic ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) on (April 30) hosted a commemorative reception marking the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and the Marshall Islands aboard the Panshih-class fast combat support ship.

Tien was appointed special envoy by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to travel to the Marshall Islands to showcase Taiwan's value and commitment to deepening the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

Marshall Islands President David Kabua, Foreign Minister Kitlang Kabua, and other government officials, politicians, and dignitaries were in attendance, per a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release.

Tien said the Taiwan-Marshall Islands friendship is based on shared values such as freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights. He also expressed his gratitude to the Marshall Islands for supporting Taiwan’s global participation in various international settings, demonstrating the close friendship between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Kabua thanked Taiwan for providing assistance to her country over the past 25 years. She emphasized that the friendship between the two countries is "rock solid". The Marshall Islands will continue to strengthen various cooperation with Taiwan and deepen bilateral ties, she said.

The foreign minister envisioned 25 more diplomatic anniversaries and continued commitment towards maintaining peace, stability, and development in the Indo-Pacific region.

Taiwan cherishes its friendship with the Marshall Islands, MOFA said. “The two countries will continue to cooperate closely in the fields of infrastructure, public health and medical care, climate change, clean energy, information and communication, agriculture and fisheries, education, Austronesian culture, and women's empowerment,” deepening the close, mutually beneficial partnership and creating a better future for both peoples, it added.

Tien will meet with Marshallese government officials to discuss various topics of mutual interest.

Last month, Kabua visited Taiwan on his first official overseas trip since taking office in 2020. His trip was meant to deepen friendship and boost exchanges between Taiwan and the Marshall Islands.

Kabua has been a staunch supporter of Taiwan and is vocal about Taiwan’s international participation during global conferences.