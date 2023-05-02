Álvarez's double helps Mets to split of 2 games with Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Álvarez hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning and the New York Mets beat Atlanta 5-3 to split a doubleheader Monday after Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. exited the nightcap early with a bruised shoulder.

Sean Murphy had a pair of three-run homers in the opener, powering the Braves to a 9-8 victory.

In the first game, Acuña launched a 448-foot home run into the rarely reached third deck at Citi Field and finished a triple shy of the cycle. Leading off the second game, he was drilled in the left shoulder with a 93 mph fastball from Tylor Megill on an 0-2 count and left the game.

The win was just the second in eight games for the Mets, who snapped a six-game losing streak to their NL East rivals.

In the nightcap, Drew Smith (2-1) tossed 1 1/3 hitless innings in relief of Megill, who carried a shutout into the sixth before giving up a three-run double to Eddie Rosario.

David Robertson worked two scoreless innings for his sixth save — the fourth six-out save of his career.

Atlanta starter Charlie Morton (3-3) was charged with four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Spencer Strider (4-0) earned the win after allowing four runs in five innings, including Pete Alonso's three-run homer. Mets opener Denyi Reyes (0-1) gave up five runs in one-plus inning and was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse between games.

GUARDIANS 3, YANKEES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a two-run single and Mike Zunino drew a go-ahead, bases-loaded walk in a three-run, ninth-inning rally that lifted Cleveland over reeling New York.

Domingo Germán took a one-hitter and a 2-0 lead into the ninth. But New York lost for the sixth time in eight games and dropped to 15-15.

Steven Kwan singled with one out in the ninth off Germán.

Reliever Clay Holmes bobbled Amed Rosario’s dribbler for an error and allowed a single to José Ramírez. Naylor singled to right for Holmes’ second blown save in six chances.

Wandy Peralta relieved. After a walk and a strikeout, Zunino fouled off a pair of full-count sinkers, then took an inside changeup.

Enyel De Los Santos (2-0) got the final two outs of the eighth, throwing one pitch and picking off a runner. Emmanuel Clase got three straight outs for his 10th save in 12 chances.

RED SOX 6, BLUE JAYS 5

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo belted a leadoff homer in the ninth inning against Jordan Romano (2-2) for his third walk-off hit this season, and Boston ended a nine-game losing streak to Toronto.

Emmanuel Valdez hit his first major league home run, a two-run drive, and Jarren Duran added a solo shot for the Red Sox.

Masataka Yoshida had two hits with an RBI and extended his hitting streak to 11 games for Boston.

Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer and went 5 for 5 for the Blue Jays.

Josh Winckowski (2-0) pitched two innings of relief.

CUBS 5, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer and Drew Smyly delivered seven solid innings as Chicago beat Washington.

Swanson went 3-for-5, including a double and his second homer of the season. The Cubs ended a three-game skid — all of those losses by one run in a sweep at Miami.

Smyly (3-1) allowed a homer by Lane Thomas in the second inning but cruised from there, throwing just 84 pitches.

MacKenzie Gore (3-2) allowed a season-high four runs over four-plus innings.

