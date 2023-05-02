Taiwan 101 lights up to mark end of CECC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei 101 flashed seven messages on Monday (May 1) to thank the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) for leading Taiwan's people through the pandemic as it officially shut down that day.
The CECC was officially dismantled on Monday, 1,197 days since it was activated at the start of the pandemic in 2020. That same day, COVID was to be reclassified as a Category 4 notifiable communicable disease.
To thank the CECC for its contributions to the people of Taiwan and epidemic prevention during the pandemic, Taipei 101 flashed seven slogans from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday night. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) posted a composite image that displayed all seven messages on her Twitter account.
Tsai pointed out that the signs herald the end of pandemic restrictions in Taiwan. She added that Taiwan wants the world to know that the country is now open to visitors and "we welcome you to our country."
The seven sloagans were as follows:
Thank you Central Epidemic Command Center
1,197 days
Tirelessly working on tasks
Thank you
All people unite to fight the pandemic
You and I are both on Team Taiwan
Taiwan Can Help
Slogans seen on Taipei 101 on May 1. (Twitter, Tsai Ing-wen image)
Tonight, #Taipei101 was lit up to mark the end of pandemic restrictions in #Taiwan. We want the world to know that #TaiwanIsOpen & we welcome you to our country. pic.twitter.com/iKFAlUhD3T— 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) May 1, 2023