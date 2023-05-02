Alexa
Taiwan 101 lights up to mark end of CECC

Central Epidemic Command Center dismantled on May 1 after 1,197 days

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/02 11:12
Taipei 101 lit up on May 1 with slogans marking end of pandemic restrictions. (Twitter, Tsai Ing-wen image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei 101 flashed seven messages on Monday (May 1) to thank the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) for leading Taiwan's people through the pandemic as it officially shut down that day.

The CECC was officially dismantled on Monday, 1,197 days since it was activated at the start of the pandemic in 2020. That same day, COVID was to be reclassified as a Category 4 notifiable communicable disease.

To thank the CECC for its contributions to the people of Taiwan and epidemic prevention during the pandemic, Taipei 101 flashed seven slogans from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday night. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) posted a composite image that displayed all seven messages on her Twitter account.

Tsai pointed out that the signs herald the end of pandemic restrictions in Taiwan. She added that Taiwan wants the world to know that the country is now open to visitors and "we welcome you to our country."

The seven sloagans were as follows:

Thank you Central Epidemic Command Center

1,197 days

Tirelessly working on tasks

Thank you

All people unite to fight the pandemic

You and I are both on Team Taiwan

Taiwan Can Help

Slogans seen on Taipei 101 on May 1. (Twitter, Tsai Ing-wen image)
