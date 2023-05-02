China activates conscription law to prep for potential war with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China on Monday (May 1) launched its new conscription law in preparation for a potential war with Taiwan.

China's newly revised "Regulations on the Recruitment of Soldiers," which allow retired soldiers to re-enlist in order to ensure that experienced officers and soldiers will serve in the time of war, went into effect on Monday. The revised conscription regulations also focus on recruiting tech-savvy science and engineering students for new areas of operations such as space and cyber, showing China's attempt to prepare for a possible full invasion of Taiwan.

The State Council and the Central Military Commission, the highest decision-making body of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), announced last month that the new regulations on conscription were formulated in accordance with its "Military Service Law." According to China's state-run mouthpiece Xinhua News, the revised conscription regulations consist of 74 articles in 11 chapters that focus on "recruiting more high-caliber soldiers, standardizing and optimizing conscription procedures, and improving the system's efficiency."

The new conscription regulations allow veterans to rejoin the army, return to their old units or perform previous duties, making it easier for the nearly 2 million-strong PLA to acquire experienced personnel, reported Nikkei Asia. Another provision makes it easier for the military to recruit personnel in emergency situations, allowing the government to adjust the conditions and methods of recruitment according to the type of personnel needed, and to enable its transportation corps to prioritize the movement of troops for rapid deployments.

The changes reflect China's "concerns about a possible conflict over Taiwan," according to the news agency. A full-fledged land, sea, and air campaign would likely require the mobilization of retired and active-duty military personnel.

Seasoned crews who can operate weapons and sonar on military vessels, as well as fighter pilots, are particularly valuable because it takes time to train new highly skilled personnel.

China has continuously strengthened its military capabilities in recent years, especially on land and sea. The PLA has expanded its fleet of amphibious assault ships, submarines, and bombers.

A third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, was also launched in June last year. Operating these new armaments will require more high-tech-savvy troops.

Another focus of the revised conscription regulations is college students. The new law allows colleges to draft students, particularly science and engineering students who have been trained in high-tech areas such as artificial intelligence and robotics to engage in warfare that makes use of satellites, cyber, and drones.

The PLA is also fixated on developing cognitive warfare that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) among other technologies.

In addition, according to a report by the Voice of America (VOA), the "Reservists Law of the People's Republic of China" implemented on March 1 is widely regarded by the outside world as the expansion of conscription and preparations for the war against Taiwan. Many provinces and cities in China have established national defense mobilization offices.

Experts believe that this is part of the Chinese government’s efforts to improve its ability to transform from peacetime to wartime, and it will help strengthen the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP's) centralized control over grassroots recruitment and national defense mobilization. However, the report stated that there is still a long way to go before a comprehensive wartime system that can support an invasion of Taiwan is established.