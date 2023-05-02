Alexa
New Taipei shooting suspect arrested at Jiantan MRT station

Alleged shooter arrested, gun seized after firing shots at man in New Taipei's Bali District on Sunday

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/02 10:32
Police arrest Hu at Jiantan MRT station on Tuesday (May 2). 

Police arrest Hu at Jiantan MRT station on Tuesday (May 2).  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The main suspect behind a shooting in New Taipei City over the weekend was arrested by police at a Taipei MRT station on Tuesday morning (May 2).

At 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning (April 30), a suspect lying in wait for the victim fired two shots at a 35-year-old man surnamed Wang (王), who suffered a wound to his inner thigh, while the assailant, a 47-year-old man surnamed Hu, fled the scene on a scooter. Police reviewed surveillance monitor footage and launched a search for the gunman.

On Monday (May 1), police at a motel in New Taipei City's Tamsui District arrested a man surnamed Chang (張) for allegedly ordering the shooting. Chang was charged with attempted homicide (殺人未遂) and breaching the Controlling Guns, Knives and Ammunition Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例).

At 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Hu was arrested at Exit 1 of the MRT Jiantan Station and the gun allegedly used in the crime was also seized, reported CNA. According to the police investigation, Wang works as a painter and had no gang affiliation but knew Chang.

Wang reportedly owed Chang NT$20,000 (US$650) in gambling debts and had failed to repay them after many requests. Chang then allegedly decided to direct Hu to fire shots at Wang to intimidate him into repaying the debts.
