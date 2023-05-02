New Taipei shooting suspect arrested at Jiantan MRT station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The main suspect behind a shooting in New Taipei City over the weekend was arrested by police at a Taipei MRT station on Tuesday morning (May 2).

At 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning (April 30), a suspect lying in wait for the victim fired two shots at a 35-year-old man surnamed Wang (王), who suffered a wound to his inner thigh, while the assailant, a 47-year-old man surnamed Hu, fled the scene on a scooter. Police reviewed surveillance monitor footage and launched a search for the gunman.

On Monday (May 1), police at a motel in New Taipei City's Tamsui District arrested a man surnamed Chang (張) for allegedly ordering the shooting. Chang was charged with attempted homicide (殺人未遂) and breaching the Controlling Guns, Knives and Ammunition Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例).

At 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Hu was arrested at Exit 1 of the MRT Jiantan Station and the gun allegedly used in the crime was also seized, reported CNA. According to the police investigation, Wang works as a painter and had no gang affiliation but knew Chang.

Wang reportedly owed Chang NT$20,000 (US$650) in gambling debts and had failed to repay them after many requests. Chang then allegedly decided to direct Hu to fire shots at Wang to intimidate him into repaying the debts.