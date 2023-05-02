Reckitt’s brand Dettol partners with Carousell to provide rest assured second-hand shopping experience through visible disinfectant protection

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 2 May 2023 - With online second-hand trading becoming popular nowadays, Reckitt's brand Dettol announces the partnership with Carousell to define a new hygiene standard and help buyers and sellers maintain good hygiene habits through online and offline promotions. This first-ever partnership will help enhance consumer confidence and provide all an assured second-hand trading experience.





Carousell, a leading multi-category platform for second-hand, has been gaining traction quickly in Hong Kong, with 1 in 5 Hong Kongers as active users of the platform[1]. After enduring the COVID-19 pandemic for over three years, consumers' perception of hygiene has changed and they are now looking for more comprehensive protection in all aspects of life. A consumer study by Dettol Hong Kong showed that 60% of consumers were concerned that germs would be brought back home from the outside[2], and 91% expected businesses to implement additional protective measures[3]. Hygiene is the foundation of public health—the collaboration between Dettol and Carousell will offer shoppers peace of mind with enhanced confidence through visible protection by Dettol, the most trusted antiseptic brand in Hong Kong.



"Second-hand shopping has increased in acceptance locally in recent years. Over 80% of our Hong Kong users increased their second-hand shopping last year with challenging economy. While we are in the post-pandemic era, it is still important to constantly remind our users of public health safety and educate them on how to use disinfectant products to keep items clean properly, including second-hand items. We are delighted to collaborate with Reckitt's brand Dettol to bring a curated second-hand shopping experience for our users, and welcome their official Carousell store." said Ivan Chung, Carousell Hong Kong representative.



During 2 – 9 May 2023, buyers and sellers who complete a transaction within the "Furniture & Home Living" category on Carousell will receive a HK$5 e-voucher for purchasing Dettol products online and offline at designated retailers. In addition, after completing simple steps on Dettol campaign page on Carousell platform, consumers can get an exclusive promotional code to enjoy a discount of HK$80 upon a net purchase of HK$400 on Reckitt Hong Kong's Health and Nutrition Flagship store.



To raise campaign awareness and promote good hygiene habits among the mass public, Dettol will give away 6,000 products for free at multiple locations in Hong Kong during 13 – 14 and 20 – 21 May 2023. Carousell mobile app users who have liked and followed Dettol Hong Kong's social media channels can get Dettol disinfectant sprays, surface wipes or surface cleansers randomly to keep their second-hand items clean, including furniture and clothes. Besides, the Dettol x Carousell campaign page includes valuable tips to disinfect pre-owned items with promotions on social channels of Dettol and Carousell to raise consumer hygiene awareness and encourage participation. For more information about the partnership, please check out Dettol Hong Kong Facebook Page.



"At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world," said Boudewijn Feith, Reckitt General Manager Hong Kong/Taiwan. "Through the partnership with Carousell, we hope to bring a more confident, rest assured second-hand trading experience to consumers. This is simply another way that we are working to safeguard different moments of Hong Kong people's lives in the post-pandemic world by leveraging our expertise and trusted products. We will continue to seek new opportunities to be where our consumers are and to fit the local market's needs through partnerships and innovations."







Reckitt Benckiser Hong Kong Ltd

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.



Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.



Every day, more than 30 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.



We are a diverse global team of close to 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more, or get in touch with us, at Reckitt.com



* Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies



About Dettol

Dettol is a leader in germ protection helping families protect what they love for over 80 years through better hygiene. Founded in trust, efficacy and education, Dettol's purpose is to ensure everyone has the right to good hygiene and, with its wide range of personal care and home care products, is continuing its fight to empower everyone with the knowledge to build positive and long-lasting hygiene habits.



For more information, please visit: https://www.dettol.com.hk/en/



About Carousell

Carousell is part of Carousell Group, the leading multi-category platform for secondhand in Greater Southeast Asia on a mission to inspire the world to start selling, and to make secondhand the first choice. Founded in August 2012 in Singapore, the Group has a leading presence in seven markets under the brands Carousell, Cho Tot, Laku6, Mudah.my, OneShift, Ox Luxe, Ox Street, and Refash, serving tens of millions of monthly active users. Carousell is backed by leading investors including Telenor Group, Rakuten Ventures, Naver, STIC Investments and Sequoia Capital India. In Hong Kong, Carousell has a diverse range of products in over 30 categories, including property, autos, electronics, home and furniture, and fashion. Download the app for iOS or Android, and visit www.carousell.com.hk for more information.

