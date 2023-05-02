Taiwan daytime temperatures climb, plum rains expected over weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Much of Taiwan will experience sunshine with occasional cloud cover according to meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮), per UDN.

Daytime temperatures continue to rise, with northern Taiwan experiencing highs of 33 C, while central and southern areas will see highs of 36 C. Hot weather is expected to continue throughout the week.

Relief from the heat will come on Sunday (May 7), with the arrival of a convective system which will bring the first plum rains of the year. The weather front is expected to pass through Taiwan in one day.

Wu pointed out that according to the latest weather modeling, Taiwan will be affected by a warm air mass until Saturday, with the weather being sunny and stable. Mountainous areas may experience sporadic rain in the afternoon.

Daytime temperatures across Taiwan this week will be as high as midsummer, with highs between 33-36 C as those taking part in outdoor activities are reminded to use adequate sunscreen and be mindful of heat stroke.

Wu added that the start of the plum rain season will begin with the arrival of a convective system on Sunday (May 7) and will affect the weather on Monday (May 8) with rains gradually stopping and skies turning cloudy.

At the moment, competing weather models, GFS (Global Forecast System) and ECMWF (European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts), are continually adjusting the scope and intensity of rainfall as more observation is needed.