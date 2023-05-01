FAPA celebrates four decades of promoting US-Taiwan ties in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Formosan Association for Public Affairs (FAPA), a non-profit U.S.-based organization advocating for Taiwan’s independence, celebrated its 40-year anniversary with a special event in Taipei on Monday (May 1).



Monday’s event was held at the Sheraton Hotel in Taipei and broadcast live by Formosa TV. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), and former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton were all in attendance and spoke at the event, expressing gratitude for the work FAPA has done over the past four decades.

Since being founded in the 1980s, FAPA has consistently advocated for the advancement of Taiwan and U.S. relations. Today, FAPA, which is headquartered in Washington D.C., has over 40 chapters across the U.S., and over 2,500 members dedicated to promoting Taiwan and strengthening the country’s connections abroad.

In her remarks, President Tsai discussed her April visit to the United States, where she met with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. She said that in recent years the relationship between Taiwan and the U.S. has made a lot of progress, despite China’s threatening behavior and increased risks to regional stability.

Tsai thanked FAPA for their efforts in helping to advance that relationship and make Taiwan more visible abroad. “Thank you for safeguarding Taiwan overseas. We are all members of Team Taiwan and we stand together for Taiwan!," Tsai was quoted by Newtalk.



John Bolton also spoke at the event and recognized the unique nature of the FAPA organization in Washington D.C. and the important role it has played in building relations and promoting Taiwanese independence over the years. He noted that we are entering “a new and dangerous time in international relations,” and that as China’s threat to the region and the world increases, Taiwan has gained more attention and stature throughout the world.

Vice-President Lai noted that even though the international situation is changing rapidly and threats are increasing, Taiwan will continue to insist on the power of freedom, democracy, and Taiwan’s right to self-determination. “Peace is priceless, and there are no winners in war,” said Lai, reported Now News.

Lai said that Taiwan strives to work with other democratic-minded partners to maintain peace in the region. “Taiwan can play a key role in the Indo-Pacific and make sure that China does not dare to act in a rash manner,” Lai said.

FAPA President Minze Chien (簡明子) thanked everyone for their contributions and pledged that FAPA will continue its work of advocating for Taiwan’s democracy abroad.

Chien also shared encouraging words with Lai ahead of the 2024 presidential election. He expressed hope that Lai might be able to visit Washington D.C. in the future and be welcomed by the U.S. as the president of Taiwan after a successful election in January.