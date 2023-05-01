Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Japanese franchise Onibus opens first coffee shop in Taiwan

Coffee lovers were willing to wait 1.5 hours for their drink on opening day

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/05/01 18:05
Founder of Japanese coffee shop, Sakao Atsushi, makes coffee for customers until Monday (May 1). (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo) 

Founder of Japanese coffee shop, Sakao Atsushi, makes coffee for customers until Monday (May 1). (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – NOKE, a new shopping mall in New Taipei run by Jut Group, began its trial operation on Saturday (April 29), featuring a contemporary art exhibition and a top restaurant.

German Michelin star chef Thomas Buhner opened “La Vie by Thomas Buhner," the only international location after the first one closed in 2018.

Kitzig Design Studios conceived the restaurant's interior design, drawing inspiration from northern Taiwan's gold mining history in Jinguashi. The restaurant's utensils are designed by Belgian ceramist Pieter Stockmans and custom-made by a professional team in Yingge District.

Japan’s popular coffee shop Onibus also opened its first franchise in Taiwan in the mall. Founder Sakao Atsushi personally made coffee for customers for the first three days until Monday (May 1).

A social media post showed coffee lovers willing to wait in line for 1.5 hours for their drink. Coffee beans manufactured in Ethiopia and Peru were the most popular.

In addition, on display at the mall are contemporary art exhibitions such as Japanese botanical artist Makoto Azuma's flower installations that imitate the fleeting passage of time. He embedded the selected blossoms, such as daisies, sunflowers, and roses, into acrylic bars, aimed at capturing the best moments of life.

Meanwhile, the work of French street artist Jordane Sage is on the mall's first floor and sky bridge. The artist also did an improvised performance at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall on Sunday (April 30).
Noke Mall
travel
cuisine
foodie
coffee

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan ready to launch tourism subsidy scheme ‘Taiwan the Lucky Land’
Taiwan ready to launch tourism subsidy scheme ‘Taiwan the Lucky Land’
2023/04/29 19:37
Suspect claims 2 teen girls died after taking 'meow meow'
Suspect claims 2 teen girls died after taking 'meow meow'
2023/04/24 12:44
Top Taiwan airport sees passenger traffic reach 54% of pre-COVID level
Top Taiwan airport sees passenger traffic reach 54% of pre-COVID level
2023/04/21 19:09
Foreign tourists eligible for Taiwan's NT$5,000 lucky draw starting May 1
Foreign tourists eligible for Taiwan's NT$5,000 lucky draw starting May 1
2023/04/21 12:25
NT$1 billion drug bust in multiple locations throughout Taiwan
NT$1 billion drug bust in multiple locations throughout Taiwan
2023/04/17 12:25