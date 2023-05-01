Japanese franchise Onibus opens first coffee shop in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – NOKE, a new shopping mall in New Taipei run by Jut Group, began its trial operation on Saturday (April 29), featuring a contemporary art exhibition and a top restaurant.

German Michelin star chef Thomas Buhner opened “La Vie by Thomas Buhner," the only international location after the first one closed in 2018.

Kitzig Design Studios conceived the restaurant's interior design, drawing inspiration from northern Taiwan's gold mining history in Jinguashi. The restaurant's utensils are designed by Belgian ceramist Pieter Stockmans and custom-made by a professional team in Yingge District.

Japan’s popular coffee shop Onibus also opened its first franchise in Taiwan in the mall. Founder Sakao Atsushi personally made coffee for customers for the first three days until Monday (May 1).

A social media post showed coffee lovers willing to wait in line for 1.5 hours for their drink. Coffee beans manufactured in Ethiopia and Peru were the most popular.

In addition, on display at the mall are contemporary art exhibitions such as Japanese botanical artist Makoto Azuma's flower installations that imitate the fleeting passage of time. He embedded the selected blossoms, such as daisies, sunflowers, and roses, into acrylic bars, aimed at capturing the best moments of life.

Meanwhile, the work of French street artist Jordane Sage is on the mall's first floor and sky bridge. The artist also did an improvised performance at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall on Sunday (April 30).