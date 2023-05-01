Captain Sakate says League 1 gives Japan a World Cup boost

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Japan rugby captain Atsushi Sakate believes the improved standard of the Japanese professional league will help the Brave Blossoms’ preparation for the Rugby World Cup in France later this year.

The Japan team’s build-up will be more limited than in 2019 when it hosted the World Cup and reached the quarterfinals after beating Ireland and Scotland in the group stage.

The Brave Blossoms won’t come together under Japan head coach Jamie Joseph until June and the national team players otherwise will concentrate on their clubs’ performance in Japan Rugby League One. In 2019, the Japan team came together in February and remained together until the World Cup began in September.

Sakate believes the Japan team will still be well-prepared, despite a more limited preparation which will include matches against a New Zealand XV, Fiji, Tonga and Samoa.

He said the JRLO, which debuted last year, was a step up over the previous Japan Top League and that the standard had improved again this season, helped by the many top overseas players now playing in the competition.

“In Japan League One the level of physicality and game speed are improving which very much is a good foundation for us towards the Rugby World Cup in France later this year,” Sakate said through an interpreter.

“In 2019 the Japan team started their campaign in February and spent a very much longer time together until the opening match in September. But this time we will assemble in June for the first time to start our campaign so the physicality and improvement in League One are very much important for the players.

“So far I really feel League One is very much contributing to the national team’s campaign and preparation for the tournament.”

Sakate said Japan national coach Jamie Joseph was in close touch with coaches of League One teams and able to monitor the form and fitness of national team players.

“The Japan team management has very close contact with each club and good conversations with the clubs to sometimes ask for feedback,” he said. “So while I say we won’t assemble until June this year, already the co-ordination between the Japan coaching team and the clubs has happened and that really encourages us to be ready for the big stage in France later this year.”

Sakate believes Japan League One is now of a high enough standard to maintain the form of test players. While teams can still play a fast-paced style, the physical side of the game in Japan is increasing.

“If you look back at last season I can definitely say the level had gone up and improved from the previous season,” he said. “Every time after I had played a game, the physical toll on my body was much greater than the previous season.

“Those aspects of play including the scrum, the maul and contact area are much higher now. Another thing I’d like to mention is that one of the attractive things about League One is that each club has a different characteristic in their game. So you can see a lot of different styles in one league.”

Japan is drawn with England, Argentina, Russia and Samoa in its World Cup group. After beating South Africa in 2015 and Ireland and Scotland in 2019 it faces pressure to produce another giant-killing performance against England.

“We have to have a very clear target for each of the games we play,” Sakate said, adding Japan's high-tempo style was “unique compared to other teams”.

"I feel we can be very competitive with this style of play against other teams as well. What we now need to work on, we now know our opposing teams at the World Cup, so we need to be clear on what part of our style of rugby they want to play against. By knowing that we will be better prepared.”

