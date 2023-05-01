Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwanese macaque nabs a kitten, help sought

No monkey business: public is worried macaque may harm kitten

  120
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/01 16:49
Macaque makes off with innocent kitten. (Goody Wu Facebook photo)

Macaque makes off with innocent kitten. (Goody Wu Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A netizen posted a message on Facebook asking the public to help track down a Formosan rock macaque which was clutching a kitten in New Taipei’s Xizhi District, per UDN.

Some fear the kitten is weak and has not eaten or drunk for three days.

New Taipei’s Department of Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office said it would work with the village leader to investigate where the macaque regularly appears and will set up a trap to rescue the endangered kitten.

The post was made on Facebook’s CrazyCat club and implored netizens to help with the search and rescue of this kitten. A previous incident involving a macaque and a puppy occurred at the end of last year as the dog was unable to feed and suffered from a broken back at the hands of the monkey.

Netizens were shocked the monkey could treat the kitten so cruelly, such as dragging it on the ground, and sometimes upside down. Many familiar with kitten care fear it has gone too long without feeding.

Hopefully, the monkey and the kitten can be successfully caught in a humane trap, with the kitten being sent for emergency medical care and the monkey being released into the wild in a suitable location.

If the public should find the kitten, please report the case immediately to a special 24-hour hotline operated by the Department of Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office at 02-29596353.

Authorities point out that this particular macaque has been staying in the area for a long period of time, and appealed to the public not to feed it and keep a safe distance.

It also encourages residents of the area to clean up the edible waste, as monkeys will naturally return to the wild after such a food source is no longer available.
Formosan macaques
Formosan macaque
kitten
animal cruelty

RELATED ARTICLES

Puppy cradled by monkey suffered broken back, starvation in southwest Taiwan
Puppy cradled by monkey suffered broken back, starvation in southwest Taiwan
2022/12/28 11:34
Rise in Formosan macaque deaths alarms Taiwan
Rise in Formosan macaque deaths alarms Taiwan
2022/08/14 15:06
Taiwan adds Formosan macaque to list of banned pets
Taiwan adds Formosan macaque to list of banned pets
2022/08/10 16:35
Abuse of hamsters, hedgehogs underscores lax pet management in Taiwan
Abuse of hamsters, hedgehogs underscores lax pet management in Taiwan
2022/04/20 10:52
Taiwanese macaques abuse alarms after they lose protected species status
Taiwanese macaques abuse alarms after they lose protected species status
2022/04/15 16:00