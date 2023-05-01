Gambling debt leads to shooting in New Taipei, one arrested

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A shooting occurred in Bali District, New Taipei City on the morning of Sunday (April 30), and left one victim with a minor wound to his leg.

After a quick investigation into the incident, police arrested a suspect, a man surnamed Chang (張) on Monday (May 1), reported CNA. The shooting involved an assailant firing two shots from a scooter before fleeing the scene, and was reportedly related to a gambling debt.



At around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, the victim, a 35-year-old man surnamed Wang (王), was exiting the residential community where he lives. The assailant was reportedly waiting to ambush Wang, and quickly fired twice, with one round grazing Wang’s inner thigh, reported UDN. The assailant also left two unfired bullets at the scene.



After the attack, Wang immediately returned home to treat his wound and called the police to report the incident. He was frank with police and explained that he accumulated unpaid gambling debts, which likely led to the attack.

After questioning Wang and surveying nearby CCTV cameras, the police began tracking down the suspect. The gunman, Chang, was arrested by officers early Monday morning at a hotel in Tamsui District. Chang told officers he had intended the shots as a warning.

Chang had planned to intimidate Wang into paying a gambling debt of NT$20,000 (US$650). Chang has been transferred to the Shilin District Prosecutor’s Office to face charges of attempted murder as well as possession and discharge of an illegal firearm.